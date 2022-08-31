Democracy isn’t a spectator sport. Find Coastal Georgia government calendars, agendas here. so you’ll know when things happen.
Check the agendas for issues and votes so you can show up and let your elected and appointed representatives know what you want.
Links take you to the site and agenda links take you to the agenda — if it’s been posted. If it’s not posted early, that’s something you may want to ask your representatives about. State law only requires it be posted before a meeting, but many groups post it early in order to show their work.
If a group you want to know more about isn’t listed, let us know at thecurrentga@gmail.com.
Upcoming meetings report for 14 days from August 29, 2022. We update twice weekly.
Bryan County
All meetings at 5:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
- Bryan County Labor Day Holiday – County Offices Closed September 5, 2022, time unclear No agenda found yet; check this site
- Bryan County Commission Pre-Agenda Meeting September 6, 2022, 3:30 p.m. No agenda found yet; check this site
- Bryan County Regular Commission Meeting September 13, 2022, No agenda found yet; check this site
- Bryan County Board of Elections Meeting September 15, 2022, 3 p.m. No agenda found yet; check this site
- Bryan County Development Authority Board meeting September 13, 2022, 8 a.m. No agenda found yet; check this site
- Bryan County Schools Board of Education Work Session September 15, 2022, 6 p.m. No agenda found yet; check this site
- Richmond Hill City Council pre-agenda session followed by Council meeting September 6, 2022, No agenda found yet; check this site
Camden County
All meetings at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
- Camden County Board of Assessors Meeting September 1, 2022, agenda
- Camden County Labor Day September 5, 2022, time unclear No agenda found yet; check this site
- Camden County Board of Commissioners Meeting September 6, 2022, No agenda found yet; check this site
- Camden County Deadline to Enter the 2022, Showcase Camden County Photo Contest September 9, 2022, time unclear No agenda found yet; check this site
- Camden County Board of Elections & Registration Meeting September 15, 2022, 4 p.m. No agenda found yet; check this site
- Camden County Joint Development Authority Board meeting September 8, 2022, 9 a.m. No agenda found yet; check this site
- Camden County Schools Possible Board of Education work session September 8, 2022, No agenda found yet; check this site
- Camden County Schools Board of Education regular meeting September 13, 2022, No agenda found yet; check this site
Chatham County
All meetings at 9:30 a.m. unless otherwise noted.
- Chatham County Board of Commissioners September 9, 2022, No agenda found yet; check this site
- Pooler City Council Meeting September 6, 2022, 6 p.m. agenda
- Pooler Planning & Zoning Meeting September 12, 2022, 3 p.m. No agenda found yet; check this site
- Savannah City Council September 8, 2022, 2 p.m. No agenda found yet; check this site
- Savannah-Chatham Schools Board of Public Education Informal Meeting September 7, 2022, 3 p.m. No agenda found yet; check this site
- Savannah-Chatham Schools Board of Public Education Meeting – Regular Session September 7, 2022, 6 p.m. No agenda found yet; check this site
- Savannah-Chatham Schools Capital Improvement Committee Meeting September 14, 2022, 9 a.m. No agenda found yet; check this site
- Savannah Economic Development Authority SEDA Board of Directors September 13, 2022, 10:30 a.m. No agenda found yet; check this site
- Savannah Economic Development Authority SEDA Executive Committee September 6, 2022, 10:30 a.m. No agenda found yet; check this site
- Savannah Convention Center Authority boardcancelled September 14, 2022, 11 a.m. No agenda found yet; check this site
Glynn County
All meetings at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
- Glynn County County Commission Meeting September 1, 2022, agenda
- Glynn County County Commission Meeting September 15, 2022, No agenda found yet; check this site
- Glynn County Holiday Closure -Labor Day September 5, 2022, time unclear No agenda found yet; check this site
- Glynn County SPLOST 2022, OPEN HOUSE September 7, 2022, 5 p.m. No agenda found yet; check this site
- Glynn County Board of Education Work Session September 8, 2022, 5 p.m. No agenda found yet; check this site
- Glynn County Board of Education Regular Meeting September 13, 2022, No agenda found yet; check this site
- Brunswick Historic Preservation Board September 5, 2022, No agenda found yet; check this site
- Brunswick City Commission Meeting September 7, 2022, No agenda found yet; check this site
- Brunswick DDA Board Meeting (Called) September 9, 2022, 9:30 a.m. No agenda found yet; check this site
- Golden Isles Development Authority (Brunswick & Glynn) Board meeting September 6, 2022, 9 a.m. No agenda found yet; check this site
Liberty County
All meetings at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
- Liberty County Commission September 6, 2022, agenda
- Liberty County Commission September 15, 2022, 5 p.m. No agenda found yet; check this site
- Liberty County Board of Education meeting September 13, 2022, 5:30 p.m. No agenda found yet; check this site
- Hinesville City Council Meeting September 1, 2022, 3 p.m. agenda
- Hinesville City Council Meeting September 15, 2022, 3 p.m. No agenda found yet; check this site
McIntosh County
All meetings at 5 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
- McIntosh County Commissioner Workshop September 12, 2022, No agenda found yet; check this site
- McIntosh County Commissioner’s Meeting September 13, 2022, No agenda found yet; check this site
- McIntosh County Planning & Zoning Planning & Zoning Meeting September 6, 2022, 5:30 p.m. No agenda found yet; check this site
- McIntosh Board of Education Work Session September 8, 2022, No agenda found yet; check this site
- McIntosh Board of Education Business Meeting September 12, 2022, 6 p.m. No agenda found yet; check this site