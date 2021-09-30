

SAVANNAH, Ga.—The Current, Coastal Georgia’s only in-depth investigative news source, recently hired experienced environmental journalist Mary Landers to report on environmental issues affecting the Georgia coastline.



“We are pleased to be able to bring such a well-regarded and accomplished reporter into our newsroom,” said Margaret Coker, editor in chief. “Mary has more than 20 years of experience writing about Georgia’s coastal environment, telling the stories of everyone from jellyfish fishermen to pipeline protesters.”



For the past 24 years, Landers reported at the Savannah Morning News. Her background also includes working as an environmental consultant and serving as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Malawi, where she taught high school biology in an urban school and environmental sciences at Lake Malawi National Park. Landers earned a biology degree from Georgetown University and a master’s in journalism from the University of Missouri.



“I’m a skeptical optimist eager to explore further the big challenges facing coastal Georgia, including global warming and the accompanying sea level rise,” said Landers. “I’m even more interested in sharing solutions to these problems. Along the way, I hope to continue to bring readers insight into the coastal landscape, its wildlife and the people who work to safeguard both.”



“Editor-in-chief Meg Coker is building a strong team in the newsroom committed to helping Coastal Georgians identify problems and help solve them together through trustworthy nonpartisan local journalism,” said John Morisano, Chairman of The Current Board.



Mary can be reached at mary.thecurrent@gmail.com or through Twitter (@maryklanders).

ABOUT THE CURRENT: The Current is a non-profit news organization that provides original, in-depth watchdog journalism affecting Savannah and Coastal Georgia. It is an independent non-partisan organization whose professional journalists work to increase awareness and accountability through solutions-oriented reporting and personal stories that affect all our communities. It is funded solely by donations from its supporters and readers. For additional information about The Current, please visit www.TheCurrentGA.org or call 917-582-6644.