ATLANTA – Enrollment at Georgia’s public colleges and universities climbed to a record high this fall, reversing two years of enrollment declines with a 3% gain.

This story also appeared in Capitol Beat News Service

The University System of Georgia reported a fall enrollment of 344,392 students, up 9,993 over last fall, with increases at 23 of the system’s 26 institutions.

“This is happening as we focus on aligning degrees to the state’s workforce needs, from nursing and teaching to logistics and cybersecurity,” system Chancellor Sonny Perdue said Tuesday. “Our campuses make a transformational difference in students’ lives.”

Enrollment on university system campuses had fallen during the past two years, reflecting the experience of public colleges and universities across the nation.

Before that, the University System of Georgia experienced seven consecutive years of enrollment growth.

This fall, Georgia Tech saw the largest enrollment increase numerically, with an additional 2,665 students signing up for classes. The largest percentage increase in enrollment – 11% – came at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus.

Only Georgia State University in Atlanta, Valdosta State University, and East Georgia State College in Swainsboro saw enrollment declines of 2.8%, 0.4%, and 6.9%, respectively.

Demographically, the university system reported a 3% increase in enrollment among Black students, and 7% growth both among Latinos and among students identifying as Asian.

The number of white students rose slightly – by 0.3% – for the first time since 2011. However, that category still declined as an overall share of the student population due to larger growth in the other categories.

This story available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, an initiative of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

