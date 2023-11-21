Unnamed sources

As journalists, we’re reluctant to use unnamed sources and will do so only with the approval of the editor. We only use anonymous sources when their information is essential to an important story, we can’t get the verified information any other way and editors know the name of the source. Using an unnamed source should be rare and reporters do not grant “off the record” interviews without discussion with an editor.

Fact-checking, verification

The Current commits to publishing accurate news and information. We take many steps to ensure accuracy – we investigate claims with skepticism, question assumptions, challenge conventional wisdom, confirm information with experts and seek to corroborate sources. We verify content against source documents or make clear who is providing the information. We may share relevant components of a story with a primary source or an outside expert to verify them.

We stand by the information as accurate. If it’s not, we will change it or clarify it as quickly as possible and be transparent with our readers about the error. We believe the record should be accurate.

We guide our journalists to ask the following questions when they double-check information in a quest for the truth.

How do you know?

How can you be sure?

What is the evidence?

Who is the source, and how does the source know?

What is the support documentation?

We include the name and contact information of the reporter for each news item we publish.

We welcome feedback from our readers and sources regarding the information that we publish.

Datelines

Local story datelines indicate where the story originated from and if the reporter or key information came directly from an event or sources at that location. Generally, a dateline will mean a reporter was present but can mean the sources for the story were there. If a broader story is written from sources in a widely separated area, no dateline will be used.

News partners, policy on bylines

The Current believes in reaching as many people as we can with credible information to make daily decisions for navigating their worlds. Each day we share work we find from trusted nonprofit news organizations with the same goal in Georgia, as well as several across the South and the world. Here are brief introductions to some of our journalism partners in news and information.

We credit every story we publish to a reporter and original news source, and we add biographical information where available from the source.

Social media

The Current uses social media platforms as part of our goal to reach as many people as possible with credible information. We want our channels to be a space where members of the community can engage in respectful dialogue and commentary related to news and information. We support diversity of opinion, presuming that opinion is expressed in a constructive manner. We reserve the right to hide or remove comments we believe go against these community guidelines and may black users who consistently abuse these rules. Moderation decisions are subjective, but we will make them as diligently and consistently as possible.

Profanity, vulgarity, racial slurs or personal attacks Harassment of others or inappropriate commentary regarding tragedies Threats of violence Disturbing or R-rated images Spam, including irrelevant links or photos not pertaining to our content

Facebook | X (formerly known as Twitter) | Instagram | reddit | Threads