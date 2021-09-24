Join us for regular news discussions and explainers about issues affecting Coastal Georgia.

ONLINE VOTER EDUCATION EVENT, Oct. 5, 6

Hosted by The Current and The Savannah Tribune

The Current, along with The Savannah Tribune, one of the oldest Black-owned and operated publications in the United States, will co-host an online voter education event to inform voters from Savannah to Brunswick how to vote safely and effectively in local elections Nov. 2 under Georgia’s new election law.

The event will be held two evenings — Tuesday, Oct. 5 and Wednesday, Oct. 6 — from

6:30-7:30 p.m. and will feature a panel of experts from

Georgia Secretary of State’s office,

Chatham County Board of Registrars,

Chatham County Board of Elections,

ACLU of Georgia, and

League of Women Voters.

This event is free and open to the public, but advanced registration is required.

To register for the Oct. 5 event, please click here.

To register for the Oct. 6 event, please click here.