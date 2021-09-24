Join us for regular news discussions and explainers about issues affecting Coastal Georgia.
ONLINE VOTER EDUCATION EVENT, Oct. 5, 6
Hosted by The Current and The Savannah Tribune
The Current, along with The Savannah Tribune, one of the oldest Black-owned and operated publications in the United States, will co-host an online voter education event to inform voters from Savannah to Brunswick how to vote safely and effectively in local elections Nov. 2 under Georgia’s new election law.
The event will be held two evenings — Tuesday, Oct. 5 and Wednesday, Oct. 6 — from
6:30-7:30 p.m. and will feature a panel of experts from
- Georgia Secretary of State’s office,
- Chatham County Board of Registrars,
- Chatham County Board of Elections,
- ACLU of Georgia, and
- League of Women Voters.
This event is free and open to the public, but advanced registration is required.
To register for the Oct. 5 event, please click here.
To register for the Oct. 6 event, please click here.