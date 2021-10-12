ATLANTA – Igneo Technologies, a New York-based e-waste recycling company, is opening its first U.S. electronics recycling facility in Savannah.

This story also appeared in Capitol Beat News Service

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday the $85 million plant will create at least 150 jobs in Chatham County.

“Thanks to our business-friendly climate and unwavering support for private-sector innovation, Georgia is at the forefront of attracting solutions-oriented companies that will point us toward a more sustainable future,” Kemp said. “We look forward to helping Igneo be successful at SeaPoint Industrial Terminal Complex.”

“The Savannah area offers the perfect blend of a dynamic business environment, dependable workforce and premier access to global trading routes,” Igneo CEO Danish Mir added.

“Igneo has found a great location to fully deploy its sustainable solution to the e-waste problem, and we look forward to creating a lasting positive impact for the environment.”

Igneo extracts reusable metal components from e-waste while eliminating organic matter from the material. The resulting product, a concentrate of copper and precious metals, is then delivered to metal smelting companies.

Once fully operational, the company plans to move more than 10,000 twenty-foot equivalent units of containerized cargo through the Port of Savannah to customers across North America and the world.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development worked with the Savannah Economic Development Authority, the Georgia Ports Authority and Georgia Power to land the project.

“This was a competitive project and had lots of partners at the state and local level coming together to make it happen,” said Trip Tollison, president and CEO of the Savannah Economic Development Authority.

Igneo will be hiring for careers in industrial process, global logistics, and laboratory science and engineering. Individuals interested in opportunities with the company are encouraged to visit igneo.com for more information.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.