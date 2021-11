More than 100 pastors along with other protestors came to Glynn County Courthouse Thursday to show support for the Arbery family after a defense lawyer attempted to have pastoral visitors banned from the courtroom. Photos copyright, Jason Miccolo Johnson

Ministers in attendance were asked to hold up their hands in support of the Ahmaud Arbery Family. Credit: copyright, Jason Miccolo Johnson Martin Luther King III speaks at podium during ministers rally Thursday at Glynn County Courthouse. Credit: copyright, James Miccolo Johnson Wanda Cooper Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery, thanks the crowd for their prayers and support. Credit: copyright, Jason Miccolo Johnson Rev. Al Sharpton at the microphone addresses why over 100 pastors were asked to come to the Glynn County courthouse in Brunswick, Ga., today. Credit: copyright, Jason Miccolo Johnson