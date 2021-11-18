Thanks, but not today. Photos: Sean Rayford/Pool Photo via AP Defendant Travis McMichael testifies during his trial for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Courthouse on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 in Brunswick, Ga. Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael, and a neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan are charged charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Sean Rayford/Pool Photo via AP)Rev. Jesse Jackson, left, sits with Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery, during the trial of Arbery at the Glynn County Courthouse on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 in Brunswick, Ga. Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael, and a neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan are charged charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Sean Rayford/Pool Photo via AP)Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski shares evidence during the trial of the killers of Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Courthouse on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Sean Rayford/Pool Photo via AP)Defense attorneys Kevin Gough, right, and Laura Hogue speak during a break in the trial of the killers of Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Courthouse on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, lower right, are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Sean Rayford/Pool Photo via AP)Defendant Travis McMichael testifies under cross-examination by prosecutor Linda Dunikoski at the Glynn County Courthouse on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 in Brunswick, Ga. . Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael, and a neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan are charged charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Sean Rayford/Pool Photo via AP)Defendant Greg McMichael listens to testimony during his trial for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Courthouse on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Sean Rayford/Pool Photo via AP)RelatedSlideshows: Ahmaud Arbery murder trial courtroom scenesNovember 5th, 2021In "Courts"5 takeaways from 6 days of the Ahmaud Arbery murder trialNovember 13th, 2021In "Community"Defense lawyer in Arbery case claims Al Sharpton presence intimidates jurorsNovember 12th, 2021In "Community"