ATLANTA – Georgia tax revenues rose again last month, continuing a positive trend of increases that began with the start of the current fiscal year in July.

This story also appeared in Capitol Beat News Service

The state Department of Revenue brought in $2.29 billion in November, up 17% over November of last year, the agency reported Monday,

Individual income tax collections rose by 19%, spurred by a 65.3% increase in individual tax return payments.

Sales tax receipts also were on the upswing, with gross sales tax revenues up 18.6%.

The only decline came in corporate tax revenues, which fell last month by a whopping 171%, primarily the result of a huge increase of 141.6% in refunds issued by the revenue department.

As has been the case for many months, gasoline tax collections rose again, as more and more drivers hit the road after being cooped up during the coronavirus pandemic. Motor fuels tax revenues for November were up 8.4% over November of last year.

Overall, November marked the fifth consecutive month of higher state tax revenues after three straight months of declines. Tax collections for the last five months combined ran 16.7% above the same period a year ago.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.