Ahmaud Arbery

Travis and Greg McMichael, who were convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, have been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. William “Roddie” Bryan, who was also convicted in the case, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole — meaning he must serve at least 30 years before he’s eligible for release.

Read the full story from NPR and Georgia Public Broadcasting here.

Scenes from sentencing, Jan. 7, 2022