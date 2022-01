The Savannah College of Art and Design’s net worth recently topped $1 billion and the nonprofit university now owns about 120 properties throughout Savannah. It also has campuses in France and Atlanta.

Eric Curl at SavannahAgenda.com has compiled a terrific database and map of the university’s Savannah property holdings and how they are listed on the property tax rolls.

You can see his incredibly hard work here.