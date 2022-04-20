Do you have a question for candidates for the Democratic primary for Coastal Georgia’s seat in the U.S. Congress?

The Current and Savannah State University’s student Tiger’s Roar TV will host a candidate forum at 6 p.m. April 26 broadcast live on YouTube. The three candidates for the Democratic primary race for U.S. Congress from Coastal Georgia — Joyce Marie Griggs, Michelle Munroe and Wade Herring — will face questions at the campus studio, thanks to the Department of Journalism and Mass Communications. The winner will face incumbent Republican Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter in the November General Election.

We need your questions. You can submit them using this link. We’ll compile them, look for common topics and choose as many as we can. Deadline for submissions is April 20.

You can read profiles of the three candidates here.

Reminder: April 25 is the last day to register to vote in the May 24 General Primary. The last day to apply for an absentee ballot is May 13.