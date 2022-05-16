

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 12, 2022



Media Contact

Shannon GaNun, Director of Development

912-547-1617 or Shannon.TheCurrent@gmail.com



SAVANNAH, Ga.—Jake Shore, an experienced investigative journalist, will join The Current June 1, covering criminal justice issues in Coastal Georgia.



Shore joins The Current through Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. It is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, a nonprofit journalism organization.



“We are pleased to have such a qualified investigative reporter join The Current team,” said Editor in Chief Margaret Coker. “Jake can fill a gap in public safety and courts coverage in Coastal Georgia. He will revive watchdog journalism in all of the eight counties The Current covers.”



“I’m excited to join The Current’s nonprofit newsroom and start to build out its criminal justice coverage in the region,” Shore said. “Covering the courts and police in South Carolina’s Lowcountry has given me a unique perspective to bring to Coastal Georgia.”



Prior to joining The Current, Shore worked as a senior writer for The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette papers near Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, covering breaking news, crime, courts and police. He reported on the Murdaugh saga, police misconduct and crime trends and did a series on the rise of drivers suspended for being unable to pay back their traffic tickets. The series won several South Carolina Press Association awards in 2021.



Shore graduated from Fordham University in the Bronx, where he got his start in journalism working as a radio reporter for the NPR-affiliate station WFUV. He comes from sunny California.





ABOUT THE CURRENT: The Current is a non-profit news organization that provides original, in-depth watchdog journalism affecting Savannah and Coastal Georgia. It is an independent non-partisan organization whose professional journalists work to increase awareness and accountability through solutions-oriented reporting and personal stories that affect all our communities. It is funded solely by donations from its supporters and readers. For additional information about The Current, please visit www.TheCurrentGA.org or call 917-582-6644.