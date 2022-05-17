NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 5, 2022



Media Contact

Shannon GaNun, Director of Development

912-547-1617 or Shannon.TheCurrent@gmail.com



SAVANNAH, Ga.— The Current recently received a grant from the Fund for Investigative Journalism to produce groundbreaking stories. Editor in Chief Margaret Coker was recognized as an award-winning veteran investigative reporter who heads Georgia’s only nonprofit digital investigative news organization.

The grant money will be used to offset the costs of a yearlong investigation that The Current is pursuing in partnership with ProPublica, the nation’s oldest nonprofit investigative news organization.

The Fund for Investigative Journalism provides grants and other support to independent journalists and news organizations to produce high-quality, unbiased, nonpartisan investigative stories that have an impact. Stories produced with their support have been recognized with virtually every major award in journalism, including multiple Pulitzer Prizes.

ABOUT THE CURRENT: The Current is a non-profit news organization that provides original, in-depth watchdog journalism affecting Savannah and Coastal Georgia. It is an independent non-partisan organization whose professional journalists work to increase awareness and accountability through solutions-oriented reporting and personal stories that affect all our communities. It is funded solely by donations from its supporters and readers. For additional information about The Current, please visit www.TheCurrentGA.org or call 917-582-6644.

###