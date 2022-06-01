There are a few runoff elections in Coastal Georgia on June 21, and there are three statewide. GPB.org will stream the debates live on June 6 and show two of them that evening on GPB-TV. The Atlanta Press Club debates will be:

2:15 p.m. Monday, June 6: Democratic candidates for Secretary of State : Dee Dawkins-Haigler and Bee Nguyen.

3:15 p.m. Monday: Democratic candidates for Lieutenant Governor : Charlie Bailey and Kwanza Hall.

4:30 p.m. Monday: Democratic candidates for Insurance Commissioner : Raphael Baker and Janice Laws Robinson.

5:30 p.m. Monday: Democratic candidates for Labor Commissioner : William Boddie and Nicole Horn.

7 p.m. Monday: GPB-TV showing for Secretary of State debate recorded earlier

7:30 p.m. Monday: GPB-TV showing for Lieutenant Governor debate recorded earlier

