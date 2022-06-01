There are a few runoff elections in Coastal Georgia on June 21, and there are three statewide. GPB.org will stream the debates live on June 6 and show two of them that evening on GPB-TV. The Atlanta Press Club debates will be:
- 2:15 p.m. Monday, June 6: Democratic candidates for Secretary of State: Dee Dawkins-Haigler and Bee Nguyen.
- 3:15 p.m. Monday: Democratic candidates for Lieutenant Governor: Charlie Bailey and Kwanza Hall.
- 4:30 p.m. Monday: Democratic candidates for Insurance Commissioner: Raphael Baker and Janice Laws Robinson.
- 5:30 p.m. Monday: Democratic candidates for Labor Commissioner: William Boddie and Nicole Horn.
- 7 p.m. Monday: GPB-TV showing for Secretary of State debate recorded earlier
- 7:30 p.m. Monday: GPB-TV showing for Lieutenant Governor debate recorded earlier
Here are links to earlier recorded primary candidate debates:
- Candidates for Georgia Secretary of State: Democrats, May 2, sponsored by Georgia Public Broadcasting and Atlanta Press Club.
- Candidates for Georgia Insurance Commissioner: Democrats, May 2. Sponsored by Georgia Public Broadcasting and Atlanta Press Club.
- Candidates for Georgia Lieutenant Governor: Democrats, May 3. Sponsored by Georgia Public Broadcasting and Atlanta Press Club.
The Tide brings observations, news from The Current GA staff members.