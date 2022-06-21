Saturday, June 18, 2022, more than 100 people came together at Wells Park in Savannah to celebrate Juneteenth. Performers and vendors gathered to commemorate the freedom of slaves in America.

Juneteenth Celebration
Happy Juneteenth signs welcome participants Saturday, June 18, at the celebration at Wells Park in Savannah. Credit: Jeffery M. Glover/ The Current
Balloon set up for the Juneteenth Celebration at Wells Park in Savannah, Georgia. Credit: Jeffery M. Glover/ The Current
Credit: Jeffery M. Glover/ The Current
Jordan Riles, Right Credit: Jeffery M. Glover/ The Current
Credit: Jeffery M. Glover/ The Current
Credit: Jeffery M. Glover/ The Current
Credit: Jeffery M. Glover/ The Current
Credit: Jeffery M. Glover/ The Current
Credit: Jeffery M. Glover/ The Current
Credit: Jeffery M. Glover/ The Current
Credit: Jeffery M. Glover/ The Current
Credit: Jeffery M. Glover/ The Current
Credit: Jeffery M. Glover/ The Current
Credit: Jeffery M. Glover/ The Current
Credit: Jeffery M. Glover/ The Current
Juneteenth Kids Credit: Jeffery M. Glover/ The Current
Credit: Jeffery M. Glover/ The Current
Credit: Jeffery M. Glover/ The Current
Jordan Riles, Left Credit: Jeffery M. Glover/ The Current
Credit: Jeffery M. Glover/ The Current
Joyce Griggs, Center and Alan Mainor Credit: Jeffery M. Glover/ The Current
Former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson Credit: Jeffery M. Glover/ The Current
Credit: Jeffery M. Glover/ The Current
Alan Mainor, Left Credit: Jeffery M. Glover/ The Current
Credit: Jeffery M. Glover/ The Current
Credit: Jeffery M. Glover/ The Current
Awardees Credit: Jeffery M. Glover/ The Current
Credit: Jeffery M. Glover/ The Current
Credit: Jeffery M. Glover/ The Current
Credit: Jeffery M. Glover/ The Current
Alan Mainor, Left and Sonia Jackson, Right Credit: Jeffery M. Glover/ The Current
Pepsi Credit: Jeffery M. Glover/ The Current
Credit: Jeffery M. Glover/ The Current
Credit: Jeffery M. Glover/ The Current
Credit: Jeffery M. Glover/ The Current

Leave a comment

Cancel reply