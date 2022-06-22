ATLANTA – Bee Nguyen won the Georgia primary runoff for the Democratic Party’s nomination for secretary of state on Tuesday night.

This story also appeared in Capitol Beat News Service

Nguyen won 77% of the runoff votes, while her opponent, Dee Dawkins-Haigler, won 23%.

Nguyen currently represents Atlanta in the Georgia House of Representatives. She will now face incumbent Republican Brad Raffensperger in the general election in November.

Lawyer Charlie Bailey defeated Kwanza Hall in the race for the Democratic nod for Attorney General. Bailey earned 63% of the vote and Hall 37%.

Bailey will face incumbent Republican Chris Carr in November.

Janice Laws Robinson beat Raphael Baker in the Democratic runoff for insurance commissioner. Robinson earned 64% of the vote and Baker earned 37%.

Robinson will face incumbent Republican John King in November. King was appointed to the position in July 2019 by Gov. Brian Kemp after the prior commissioner, Jim Beck, resigned due to corruption charges.

Robinson, a longtime insurance professional, ran for the commissioner position against Beck in 2018 and lost by about three percentage points.

William Boddie, Jr., a lawyer and state representative from East Point, defeated Nicole Horn in the race for the Democrats’ labor commissioner nomination.

Boddie earned 62% of the votes.

Boddie will face Republican nominee Bruce Thompson in the labor commissioner race November. Current incumbent Republican Mark Butler chose not to run for re-election.

Democratic turnout for the runoffs was low. Only about 250,000 voters cast votes in the races.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.