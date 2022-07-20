Grant Will Help The Current Reach Readers through New Technology

SAVANNAH, Ga.— The Current recently received a $20,000 grant from the Knight Foundation to help it reach more readers through new technology.

The Current will use this funding to reach three targeted audiences: communities of color that have little or no news consumption habits, first-time voters, and low-income communities that have traditionally been underserved by media organizations.

The new technology will add push notifications to The Current’s tech suite, which will help reach these target reader segments on the platform where they already interact—their smart phones—instead of assuming they will find The Current’s news site online. These tech solutions will help to educate the target audiences quickly in this crucial election year in Georgia.

“The Current’s mission is to end information inequality in Coastal Georgia and provide trustworthy, nonpartisan, local accountability news for our community,” said Editor in Chief Margaret Coker. “This grant will enable us to foster a new generation of Georgians who consume factual local news and participate fully in our democracy.”

The prestigious Knight Foundation joins The Current’s impressive list of funders, including the following:

Bobolink Foundation

Columbia Journalism School (Lipman Center for Journalism)

Fund for Investigative Journalism

Google News Initiative

Howard W. Dobbs Foundation

Inasmuch Foundation

Knight Foundation

Miami Foundation

ProPublica

Report for America

ABOUT THE CURRENT: The Current is a non-profit news organization that provides original, in-depth watchdog journalism affecting Savannah and Coastal Georgia. It is an independent non-partisan organization whose professional journalists work to increase awareness and accountability through solutions-oriented reporting and personal stories that affect all our communities. It is funded solely by donations from its supporters and readers. For additional information about The Current, please visit www.TheCurrentGA.org or call 912-547-1617.

ABOUT THE JOHN S. AND JAMES L. KNIGHT FOUNDATION: Knight Foundation is a national foundation with strong local roots. They invest in journalism, in the arts, and in the success of cities where brothers John S. and James L. Knight once published newspapers. Their goal is to foster informed and engaged communities, which they believe are essential for a healthy democracy. For more, visit kf.org.

