The midterm election is just around the corner, which means it’s time for Georgia’s new voters to register and returning voters to update their information. Here’s what to know before heading to the polls Nov. 8.

How do I know if I’m already registered?

Georgians can check their registration status online. If a voter mistakenly reregisters, they will receive a new registration card reflecting the latest information they’ve provided. No further action is needed.

How can I register?

Eligible Georgians can register to vote online, in person or by mail. The process requires a valid driver’s license or state-issued ID. Registrants must meet the following conditions:

Be a citizen

Be a legal resident of the county in which they are registering

Be at least 17-and-a-half years old at registration and 18 at time of voting

Not be serving a sentence for a felony

Not been found mentally incompetent by a judge

How long does registration take?

The entire process takes only a couple of minutes, according to Christina Redden, the assistant director of the Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration. Information will then take up to 48 hours to verify before first-time voters are officially registered.

It could take several more weeks to receive a precinct card in the mail. The card is not required to vote, but it does include important information regarding one’s polling location. Voters can also access this information at the My Voter Page online.

Can I register with my business address?

Voters cannot register with a commercial address or a PO box as their main address. They can, however, list them as a mailing address.

Can I register if I am homeless or without a permanent address?

All voters, even those without a permanent address, still have a right to make their voice heard on election night. Those couch surfing, staying in long-term hotels or sleeping in shelters can still register.

“There’s a lot of things that people I think are hesitant because they don’t feel like they have a brick and mortar home,” Redden said. “Put wherever you’re laying your head down on election night, even if that’s somebody’s couch, and then just give us wherever your mail goes to as your mailing address.”

Can college students vote in Georgia’s election?

Voters such as college students who have more than one address can choose which address they prefer to register with. For out-of-state students, registering with their home state would require an absentee ballot or a trip home on election day.

“I would always advise somebody to vote wherever they’re going to call home on election night,” Redden said. “Because that’s who you wanna vote for, is your home representatives.”

Do I have to reregister if I moved or changed names?

Any time a registered voter changes their personal information, they should note the update with their local board of registration. Immediate updates can be made online and do not require another verification period. Georgia will issue a new precinct card reflecting the changes.

If a voter moves precincts and fails to update their registration with their new address, they are still eligible to vote, but they would have to travel to their old precinct in order to do so.

When must I register by?

Georgia’s registration deadline for the 2022 midterms is Oct. 10.