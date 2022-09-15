In Bryan County, early voting for the Nov 8, 2022: Oct. 17 to Nov. 4, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday voting: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29

LOCATIONS

Pembroke City Hall, 353 Main St., Pembroke

Richmond Hill Recreation Department, 508 Timber Trail Road, Richmond Hill.

Drop box location: Richmond Hill Recreation Department, 508 Timber Trail Road, Richmond Hill, inside the voting location from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. only.

Drop in Pembroke: You may drop your absentee ballot with a member of the office staff at the Board of Elections office, 151 S. College St. (in the courthouse) across from Flanders Funeral Home during early voting hours from Oct. 17 to Nov. 4.

Absentee ballots cannot be dropped off at a precinct on Election Day.

Sample ballots for the November 8, 2022, General Election are available here.

Absentee ballot applications are being accepted now and can be requested here. You can track your absentee ballot status on your My Voter Page or at Georgia BallotTrax.