EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING: Oct. 17-Nov. 4

Any eligible registered Chatham County voter desiring to vote in advance during this period may do so in-person. No reason is required.

Locations:

Main Office, 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mosquito Control, 65 Billy B. Hair Dr., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Savannah Civic Center, 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Islands Library, 50 Johnny Mercer Blvd., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Southwest Library, 14097 Abercorn St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SATURDAY VOTING: Oct. 22, Oct. 29

Locations:

Main Office, 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Savannah Civic Center, 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SUNDAY VOTING: Oct. 23, Oct. 30

Oct. 23, Oct. 30: Main Office, 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m

Oct. 30 only: Savannah Civic Center, 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DROP BOX LOCATIONS: Open inside locations only during hours when in-person voting is available.

Main Office, 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays; Oct. 22; and Oct. 23 and 30, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mosquito Control, 65 Billy B. Hair Dr., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays.

Islands Library, 50 Johnny Mercer Blvd., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays.

Updated from Chatham County Elections Board, Sept. 15