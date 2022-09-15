In Glynn County, early voting for the Nov 8, 2022: Oct. 17 to Nov. 4, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday voting: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29

LOCATIONS:

Board of Elections, 1815 Gloucester St., Brunswick

Ballard Park, 30 Nimitz Drive, Brunswick

St. Simons Fire Station #2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island

Sample ballots for the November 8, 2022, General Election are available here.

Absentee ballot applications are being accepted now and can be requested here. You can track your absentee ballot status on your My Voter Page or at Georgia BallotTrax.

Click here for a link to the 2022 Qualified Glynn County Candidates

The 2021-2022 Voter’s Guide is now available in the Board of Elections office, see a digital copy here.