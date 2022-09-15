Democracy isn’t a spectator sport. Find Coastal Georgia government calendars, agendas here so you’ll know when and where things happen.
Check the agendas for issues and votes so you can show up and let your elected and appointed representatives know what you want.
Links take you to the site and agenda links take you to the agenda — if it’s been posted. If it’s not posted early, that’s something you may want to ask your representatives about. State law only requires it be posted before a meeting, but many groups post it early in order to show their work and encourage citizen participation in the outcome.
If a group you want to know more about isn’t listed, let us know at thecurrentga@gmail.com.
Upcoming meetings report for 14 days from Sept. 12, 2022. We update at least twice weekly.
Bryan County
All meetings at 5:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
- Bryan County Board of Elections Meeting September 15, 2022, 3 p.m. No agenda found yet; check this site
- Bryan County Planning and Zoning Commission/Board of Adjustment Meeting September 20, 2022, 6:30 p.m. agenda
- Bryan County Schools Board of Education Work Session September 15, 2022, 6 p.m. agenda
- Bryan County Schools Board of Education Board Meeting September 22, 2022, 6 p.m. No agenda found yet; check this site
- Richmond Hill City Council workshop September 20, 2022, No agenda found yet; check this site
Camden County
All meetings at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
- Camden County Board of Elections & Registration Meeting September 15, 2022, 4 p.m. agenda
- Camden County Board of Commissioners Meeting September 20, 2022, No agenda found yet; check this site
- Camden County Camden County Planning Commission Meeting September 28, 2022, No agenda found yet; check this site
- Camden County Logic & Accuracy (L&A) Testing September 21, 2022, 9 a.m. No agenda found yet; check this site
- Camden County Board of Commissioners Work Session September 20, 2022, 5 p.m. No agenda found yet; check this site
- Camden County Schools Called Boe Meeting September 15, 2022, 12 p.m. agenda
- Camden County Schools Public Meeting September 15, 2022, 11 a.m. agenda
Chatham County
All meetings at 9:30 a.m. unless otherwise noted.
- Chatham County Board of Commissioners September 23, 2022, No agenda found yet; check this site
- Pooler City Council Meeting September 19, 2022, 6 p.m. No agenda found yet; check this site
- Pooler Planning & Zoning Meeting September 26, 2022, 3 p.m. No agenda found yet; check this site
- Pooler City Council Meeting September 19, 2022, 6 p.m. No agenda found yet; check this site
- Pooler Planning & Zoning Meeting September 26, 2022, 3 p.m. No agenda found yet; check this site
- Savannah City Council September 22, 2022, 6:30 p.m. No agenda found yet; check this site
- Savannah-Chatham Schools Capital Improvement Committee Meeting September 14, 2022, 9 a.m. agenda
- Savannah Convention Center Authority board September 21, 2022, 9 a.m. No agenda found yet; check this site
- Savannah Convention Center Authority board cancelled September 14, 2022, 11 a.m. No agenda found yet; check this site
Glynn County
All meetings at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
- Glynn County County Commission Meeting September 15, 2022, agenda
- Glynn County County Commission Special Called Meeting September 20, 2022, 2 p.m. No agenda found yet; check this site
- Glynn County Finance Committee Meeting September 27, 2022, 2 p.m. No agenda found yet; check this site
- Glynn County SPLOST 2022, OPEN HOUSE September 21, 2022, 5 p.m. No agenda found yet; check this site
- Glynn County Police Advisory Panel Called Meeting September 22, 2022, 5 p.m. No agenda found yet; check this site
- Brunswick City Commission Meeting September 21, 2022, No agenda found yet; check this site
- Brunswick Historic Brunswick NPA Meeting September 27, 2022, No agenda found yet; check this site
- Brunswick Urbana/ Perry Park NPA Meeting September 27, 2022, No agenda found yet; check this site
- Brunswick Planning and Appeals Commission September 14, 2022, 5:15 p.m. agenda
Liberty County
All meetings at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
- Liberty County Commission September 15, 2022, 5 p.m. No agenda found yet; check this site
- Liberty County Board of Education work session September 27, 2022, 9 a.m. No agenda found yet; check this site
- Hinesville City Council Meeting September 15, 2022, 3 p.m. agenda
- Hinesville Development Authority Board meeting September 20, 2022, 4 p.m. No agenda found yet; check this site
McIntosh County
All meetings at 5 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
- Mcintosh Board Of Education Regular Business Meeting September 15, 2022, 6 p.m. agenda