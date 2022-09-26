Here are sources of information from Coastal Georgia to help plan for a hurricane or flooding event. Sign up for alerts and social media in your county, know your evacuation routes and zones when designated and be ready to leave for your own safety.
Georgia Emergency Management – ReadyGeorgia tips, evacuation routes
Make your home “ready kit”: Here’s a list of things you’ll need.
Evacuation planning guide, Georgia routes, Ga DOT social media for updates
Family communications planning
Know your alerts, warnings.
Key messaging, forecasts from the National Hurricane Center
Chatham County
Chatham Emergency Management – download the app, register for alerts
Will you need assistance in case of evacuation? Registry information and forms required. Apply NOW for the hurricane registry: 1-833-243-7344
Glynn County
Glynn County Emergency Management 912-554-7111
For radio advisories: FM104.9
Evacuation map, evacuation districts
Liberty County
Liberty County Emergency Management
Sign up for Liberty County alerts.
Follow LibertycountyEMA on Facebook for updates.
Camden County
Camden County Emergency Management
Camden County evacuation routes, maps, zones
Bryan County
Bryan County Emergency Management
McIntosh County
McIntosh County Emergency Management
Sign up for McIntosh County alert system