Here are sources of information from Coastal Georgia to help plan for a hurricane or flooding event. Sign up for alerts and social media in your county, know your evacuation routes and zones when designated and be ready to leave for your own safety.

Georgia Emergency Management – ReadyGeorgia tips, evacuation routes

Make your home “ready kit”: Here’s a list of things you’ll need.

Evacuation planning guide, Georgia routes, Ga DOT social media for updates

Family communications planning

Planning for your pet.

Know your alerts, warnings.

Key messaging, forecasts from the National Hurricane Center

Chatham County

Chatham Emergency Management – download the app, register for alerts

Will you need assistance in case of evacuation? Registry information and forms required. Apply NOW for the hurricane registry: 1-833-243-7344

Glynn County

Glynn County Emergency Management 912-554-7111

Register for notifications.

For radio advisories: FM104.9

Evacuation map, evacuation districts

Glynn County GIS Surge Map

Liberty County

Liberty County Emergency Management

Sign up for Liberty County alerts.

Follow LibertycountyEMA on Facebook for updates.

Camden County

Camden County Hurricane Guide

Camden County Emergency Management

Camden County evacuation routes, maps, zones

Bryan County

Bryan County Emergency Management

Hurricane planning

McIntosh County

McIntosh County Emergency Management

Sign up for McIntosh County alert system