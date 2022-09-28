On Saturday, Sept. 24, Brunswick celebrated the completion of three new public murals. Artist Sheila Pree Bright worked with the Brunswick community, The New Georgia project, and Living Walls to help bring awareness to social and political struggles through the project, “Honoring the Past and Building the Future”.

The goal was to educate the community on some of the Civil Rights pioneers in their own community. Mrs. Georgia Gibbs, who’s featured on the mural on 503 Mansfield Street, was the co-founder, and Secretary of the local NAACP in 1929. Reverend Julius Caesar Hope, whose mural faces Amherst Street on the side of 1400 Gloucester Street, was an African American pastor who played a major role in desegregating public areas around Brunswick. The third mural is inspired by Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was killed while running in white neighborhood nearby. Running is symbolic of moving forward movement, Bright says, and it is also a symbol of resilience, as African Americans are a resilient people. The mural is located on a building in Ahmaud Arbery Park, on Townsend Street across from Whitlock Street with a quote from James Baldwin.

Artist Bright says she is happy to bring the community together, and even if she can inspire one person, she would consider it an honor.