In Camden County, early voting for the Nov 8, 2022 has 3 locations.

KINGSLAND at the Camden County Annex, 107 N. Gross Road

Oct. 17 to Nov. 4, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays only

Saturday voting: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29

ST. MARYS at Three Rivers Church, 101 Miller St.

Oct. 17 to Nov. 4, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays only

Saturday voting: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, Oct. 29

WOODBINE at Government Services Complex, 200 E. 4th St.

Oct. 17 to Nov. 4, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays only

Saturday voting: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, Oct. 29

Download a Camden County Voter Guide

Drop box location: Inside the Board of Elections & Registration Office at 200 E. 4th St in Woodbine during regular business hours. Election official must be present at all times and the box will be under constant video surveillance.

Sample ballots for the November 8, 2022, General Election are available here.

Absentee ballot applications are being accepted now and can be requested here. You can track your absentee ballot status on your My Voter Page or at Georgia BallotTrax.