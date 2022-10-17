In Liberty County, early voting for the Nov 8, 2022 has 2 locations.
For more information: 912-876-3310
Locations through Nov. 4
- Midway: Liberty County Community Complex, 9397 E. Oglethorpe Highway, Midway. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday; Starting Oct.31, open Monday-Friday.
- Hinesville: Elections Board main office, 100 N. Main St., Suite 1600, Hinesville. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday; Starting Oct.31, open Monday-Friday.
Drop box location: Elections Board main office, 100 N. Main St., Suite 1600, Hinesville. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Saturdays, Oct. 22 and 29. Drop box closes Nov. 4.
There is no Sunday voting scheduled.
Sample ballots for the November 8, 2022, General Election are available here.
Absentee ballot applications are being accepted now and can be requested here. You can track your absentee ballot status on your My Voter Page or at Georgia BallotTrax.