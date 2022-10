Location: McIntosh County Board of Elections and Registration Office, 103 Jefferson St., Darien (across from Darien Post Office) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays Oct. 22 and Oct. 29.

Extended hours: Nov. 2, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Drop box: Available inside the board of elections office during business hours through Nov. 4

There is no Sunday voting scheduled.

Questions: 912-437-6605