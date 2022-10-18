Updating daily as needed.
Coming
Oct. 19: US House, Dist. 1. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter, Wade Herring. 7 p.m., WTOC.com
Oct. 24: Georgia Senate, Dist. 2. Derek Mallow, Clinton Young. Sponsored by League of Women Voters for Coastal Georgia and WJCL. Info.
US House, Georgia Dist. 1, Oct. 18
Earl L. “Buddy” Carter, Wade Herring. Sponsored by Atlanta Press Club, Oct. 18
Georgia Senate District 1, House District 164
Senate Dist. 1: Ben Watson, Jay Jones; House District 164: Ron Stephens, Marcus Thompson in Richmond Hill. Sponsored by League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia, WJCL
US Senate from Georgia, Debate Oct. 14, Savannah
Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker. Sponsored by WSAV/Nexstar Media
US Senate from Georgia, Debate Oct. 16, Atlanta
Raphael Warnock, Chase Oliver. Herschel Walker declined and was represented by an empty podium.
Georgia Labor Commissioner, Oct. 18
William Boddie, Bruce Thompson, Emily Anderson. Sponsored by Atlanta Press Club, GPB
Georgia Secretary of State, Oct. 18
Brad Raffensperger, Bee Nguyen. Sponsored by Atlanta Press Club, GPB.
Georgia Governor Debate in Atlanta, Oct. 17
Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams, Shane Hazel. Sponsored by Atlanta Press Club, GPB
Georgia Lt. Governor, Oct. 18
Charles Bailey, Burt Jones, Ryan Graham. Sponsored by Atlanta Press Club, GPB.
Georgia Attorney General, Oct. 18
Chris Carr, Martin Cowen, Jenn Jordan. Sponsored by Atlanta Press Club, GPB.
Georgia Agriculture Commissioner, Oct. 17
Tyler Harper, Nakita Hemingway, David Raudabaugh. Sponsored by Atlanta Press Club, GPB
Georgia School Superintendent, Oct. 17
Alisha Thomas Searcy, Richard Woods. Sponsored by Atlanta Press Club, GPB
Georgia Insurance Commissioner, Oct. 17
John King, Janice Laws Robinson. Sponsored by Atlanta Press Club, GPB.