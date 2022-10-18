Updating daily as needed.

Coming

Oct. 19: US House, Dist. 1. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter, Wade Herring. 7 p.m., WTOC.com

Oct. 24: Georgia Senate, Dist. 2. Derek Mallow, Clinton Young. Sponsored by League of Women Voters for Coastal Georgia and WJCL. Info.

US House, Georgia Dist. 1, Oct. 18

Earl L. “Buddy” Carter, Wade Herring. Sponsored by Atlanta Press Club, Oct. 18

Georgia Senate District 1, House District 164

Senate Dist. 1: Ben Watson, Jay Jones; House District 164: Ron Stephens, Marcus Thompson in Richmond Hill. Sponsored by League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia, WJCL

US Senate from Georgia, Debate Oct. 14, Savannah

Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker. Sponsored by WSAV/Nexstar Media

US Senate from Georgia, Debate Oct. 16, Atlanta

Raphael Warnock, Chase Oliver. Herschel Walker declined and was represented by an empty podium.

Georgia Labor Commissioner, Oct. 18

William Boddie, Bruce Thompson, Emily Anderson. Sponsored by Atlanta Press Club, GPB

Georgia Secretary of State, Oct. 18

Brad Raffensperger, Bee Nguyen. Sponsored by Atlanta Press Club, GPB.

Georgia Governor Debate in Atlanta, Oct. 17

Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams, Shane Hazel. Sponsored by Atlanta Press Club, GPB

Georgia Lt. Governor, Oct. 18

Charles Bailey, Burt Jones, Ryan Graham. Sponsored by Atlanta Press Club, GPB.

Georgia Attorney General, Oct. 18

Chris Carr, Martin Cowen, Jenn Jordan. Sponsored by Atlanta Press Club, GPB.

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner, Oct. 17

Tyler Harper, Nakita Hemingway, David Raudabaugh. Sponsored by Atlanta Press Club, GPB

Georgia School Superintendent, Oct. 17

Alisha Thomas Searcy, Richard Woods. Sponsored by Atlanta Press Club, GPB

Georgia Insurance Commissioner, Oct. 17

John King, Janice Laws Robinson. Sponsored by Atlanta Press Club, GPB.

