Senate Dist. 1

With 66% of precincts reporting:

Ben Watson, incumbent (R), 43,040; Jay Jones (D), 27,065

Senate Dist. 2

With 0% of precincts reporting:

Derek Mallow (D); Clinton Young (R)

House District 161

With 50% of precincts reporting:

Bill Hitchens, incumbent, (R), 12,389; Margo Barbee (D), 7,982

House District 164

With 50% of precincts reporting:

Marcus Thompson (D), 8,808; Ron Stephens, incumbent (R), 12,577

Georgia Senate districts with no opposition

Georgia Senate Dist. 3: Mike Hodges (R), 54,770

Georgia House districts with no opposition

  • District 160: Lehman Franklin (R), 13,866
  • District 162: Carl Wayne Gilliard, incumbent (D)
  • District 163: Anne Allen Westbrook (D)
  • District. 165: Edna Jackson, incumbent (D)
  • District 166: Jesse Petrea, incumbent (R)
  • District 167: Buddy DeLoach, incumbent (R), 16,330
  • District 168: Al Williams, incumbent (D), 12,002
  • District 179: Rick Townsend (R), 17,358
  • District 180: Steven Sainz, incumbent, (R), 16,045