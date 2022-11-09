Senate Dist. 1
With 66% of precincts reporting:
Ben Watson, incumbent (R), 43,040; Jay Jones (D), 27,065
Senate Dist. 2
With 0% of precincts reporting:
Derek Mallow (D); Clinton Young (R)
House District 161
With 50% of precincts reporting:
Bill Hitchens, incumbent, (R), 12,389; Margo Barbee (D), 7,982
House District 164
With 50% of precincts reporting:
Marcus Thompson (D), 8,808; Ron Stephens, incumbent (R), 12,577
Georgia Senate districts with no opposition
Georgia Senate Dist. 3: Mike Hodges (R), 54,770
Georgia House districts with no opposition
- District 160: Lehman Franklin (R), 13,866
- District 162: Carl Wayne Gilliard, incumbent (D)
- District 163: Anne Allen Westbrook (D)
- District. 165: Edna Jackson, incumbent (D)
- District 166: Jesse Petrea, incumbent (R)
- District 167: Buddy DeLoach, incumbent (R), 16,330
- District 168: Al Williams, incumbent (D), 12,002
- District 179: Rick Townsend (R), 17,358
- District 180: Steven Sainz, incumbent, (R), 16,045