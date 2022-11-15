Chatham County has added a Sunday to the early voting days before the Dec. 6 runoff for Georgia’s US Senate seat. The state only mandates 5 weekdays before the election.

No Saturdays were available under state law that prohibits voting within two days of a holiday. A statewide lawsuit is pending over the lack of Saturday hours. See the story at this link for additional details.

Early voting will be Sunday Nov. 27, as well as the following five days through Dec. 2. Absentee ballot requests may be made now through Nov. 28 online or in person at the elections office, 1117 Eisenhower Dr. Suite E.

Any eligible registered Chatham County voter desiring to vote in advance during this period may do so in-person. No reason is required.

Sunday, Nov. 27 voting locations

Main Office, 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Savannah Civic Center, 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave., 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Nov. 28 – Dec. 2

Main Office, 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Mosquito Control, 65 Billy B Hair Dr., 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Savannah Civic Center, 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave., 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Islands Library, 50 Johnny Mercer Blvd., 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Southwest Library, 14097 Abercorn St., 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Drop box locations*

Main Office, 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E ,8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Mosquito Control, 65 Billy B Hair Dr., 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Islands Library, 50 Johnny Mercer Blvd., 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

*Open only during the hours that early, in-Person voting is available.