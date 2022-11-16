ATLANTA – A European-owned ammunition maker will build a new manufacturing, assembly, and distribution facility in Bryan County, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday.

Norma Precision, which established its North American headquarters near Savannah earlier this year, will invest $60 million and create 600 jobs with the Bryan County facility.

“Norma Precision is already hiring hardworking Georgians on our coast, and this new facility will support healthy communities across the Savannah area,” Kemp said.

The Bryan County operation will help the company continue to develop high-end ammunition to serve key markets in the hunting, sporting goods, military, and law enforcement sectors.

“This new facility offers Norma Precision a significant opportunity to expand our small arms ammunition manufacturing and distribution operations to meet our customer expectations in the United States and abroad,” said Paul Lemke, the company’s CEO.

Following completion of the new 300,000-square-foot facility, the company will move its Chatham County operations to Bryan County, the fastest-growing county in Georgia and the sixth-fastest growing in the nation. Current employees at the Chatham location will have the option of transferring to the new facility.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development worked in partnership on the project with the Development Authority of Bryan County, the Georgia Ports Authority, Georgia Power, and the state Department of Labor’s Quick Start program.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.