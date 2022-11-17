Funding Will Be Used to Reach and Serve More Readers

November 17, 2022

SAVANNAH, Ga.— The Current recently announced it has received $12,250 in funding from the Google News Equity Fund. The Current was among more than 450 newsrooms from 52 countries that received funding.

“Our model of journalism and our mission to serve low-income, diverse, and underserved communities is unique in Georgia,” said Editor in Chief Margaret Coker. “We believe that access to high-quality journalism is a public good, so all of our content is free to read and republish. This funding will help us continue to serve our community and promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the news ecosystem.”

When announcing the fund, Google said it was, “…a global commitment to provide financial support and opportunities to news organizations that primarily serve underrepresented communities. Our aim is to strengthen inclusion, further empower a diverse news ecosystem, and specifically support small and medium sized publishers creating original journalism for underrepresented audiences around the world.”

For further information on the Google News Equity Fund, please click here: https://newsinitiative.withgoogle.com/news-equity-fund/#selected-projects.