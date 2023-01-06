ATLANTA – The Statesboro area has landed a second automotive parts manufacturer in recent months.

This story also appeared in Capitol Beat News Service

Ecoplastic Corp. will build a new automotive parts plant in Bulloch County, a $205 million investment that will create 456 jobs, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday. The plant will supply the huge Hyundai electric vehicle manufacturing facility being built near Savannah.

“We’re proud to welcome Ecoplastic to our growing ecosystem of manufacturers, logistics professionals, suppliers, and more, building on the record-breaking jobs and investments that are on their way to the Peach State,” Kemp said. “This great company … will find a welcoming community of hardworking Georgians and close proximity to our ports system.”

Established in 1984, Ecoplastic produces plastic automobile parts for original equipment manufacturers and other suppliers, including bumpers, consoles, trims, and plastic molds.

The Korean company expects to begin operations by October of next year and will be filling positions in human resources, finance, parts development, quality control, facility maintenance, injection, and paint production. More information on jobs with Ecoplastic is available at www.eco-plastic.com.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development worked with the Development Authority of Bulloch County, the Georgia Ports Authority, Georgia EMC, and the Technical College System of Georgia to land the project.

Two months ago, auto parts manufacturer Joon Georgia announced it will invest $317 million in a new manufacturing plant in Bulloch County that will create 630 jobs. That made it the new Hyundai EV plant’s first confirmed supplier.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.