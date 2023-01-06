ATLANTA – Georgia has a new transportation czar.

This story also appeared in Capitol Beat News Service

The boards of the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority (GRTA) and the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority Thursday named Jannine Miller executive director of the two agencies. The two votes came one day after the State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA) board appointed Miller to head that agency.

Gov. Brian Kemp nominated Miller for the three posts last month. Miller, currently director of planning for the state Department of Transportation (DOT), will succeed Chris Tomlinson as head of the three agencies.

“Jannine Miller is a great public servant who has distinguished herself as a leader in the field of transportation and infrastructure on both the state and national levels,” said Kemp, who besides being governor chairs the SRTA board. “She will bring an innovative approach and a deep knowledge of the issues facing commuters and those who move Georgia-made products through and beyond Georgia as she steps into this new role.”

Before joining the DOT, Miller served as senior advisor to then-U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. Prior to that, she built a lengthy track record with the state, including an earlier stint at the helm of GRTA and at the head of the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Center for Innovation and Logistics.

“Jannine Miller is no stranger to the GRTA board,” Sonny Deriso, chairman of the GRTA board, said Thursday. “The board is pleased to have the opportunity to work with Jannine again and have a leader with institutional knowledge and experience with GRTA’s work that also includes a vision for its future.”

Miller holds a Master of Business Administration degree in global commerce from Georgia Tech, as well as a Master of Public Administration and a Bachelor of Science degree in community nutrition from Georgia State University.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.