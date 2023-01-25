Funding Will Build Capacity at Georgia’s Only Nonprofit Investigative Newsroom

January 25, 2023

Media Contact

Shannon GaNun, Director of Development

912-547-1617 or Shannon.TheCurrent@gmail.com

SAVANNAH, Ga.— The Current has been awarded $170,000 in funding from The Emerson Collective, a philanthropic organization founded by Laurene Powell Jobs, to build capacity at Georgia’s only nonprofit investigative newsroom.

The Savannah-based newsroom is one of nine nonprofit media organizations selected by the foundation to boost independent local news across America. “The support from this prestigious organization shows the confidence it has in our team and our reporting,” said Editor in Chief Margaret Coker. “This is quite an honor for our two-year old investigative newsroom.”

Emerson’s financial support will be provided over two years. The foundation will also advise The Current on business development. However, like all donations, the Emerson Collective’s funding will not influence The Current’s news coverage.

ABOUT THE CURRENT: The Current is a non-profit news organization that provides original, in-depth watchdog journalism affecting Savannah and Coastal Georgia. It is an independent non-partisan organization whose professional journalists work to increase awareness and accountability through solutions-oriented reporting and personal stories that affect all our communities. It is funded solely by donations from its supporters and readers.

For additional information about The Current, please visit www.TheCurrentGA.org or call 912-547-1617.

For further information on the Emerson Collective, please visit https://www.emersoncollective.com/.