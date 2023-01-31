If there is one thing to take away from Brunswick’s Rockin’ Stewbilee, it’s that this coastal community takes its stew seriously.

Ron Adams, the Clerk of Superior Court for Glynn County, is one of the event’s founding members. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current

Hundreds of people descended on Mary Ross Waterfront Park this past Saturday for an afternoon of live music, antique cars, and the main event: a spirited Brunswick stew competition. No matter where you stand on the Georgia v. Virginia debate over the dish’s true origin, the tradition can be found alive and well at this yearly event. Founded in 1999, teams come prepared with their take on this 19th-century stew, each armed with their own recipe.

Ron Adams, one of the event’s founders and a longtime competitor, says the important thing is to “respect each ingredient and make each ingredient the best it can be.” The judges agree, as criteria for tasting include a particular focus on taste, texture, and general appearance.

The team from Roy’s Nutz and Buttz pose after winning Grand Champion of the Stewbilee. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current

While early recipes called for squirrel meat, Brunswick stew is now typically made with a combination of pork and chicken, lima beans, corn, and potatoes in a tomato-based broth. Some competitors cooked through the night to achieve the storied slow cook the stew is known for, but it was Roy and Mandy Chambliss of Roy’s Nutz and Buttz that took home the coveted top prize.

The Chamblisses left corporate jobs before starting their food truck in 2015, which led to the opening of their restaurant in Bloomingdale.

In the mood to try their award-winning stew? You’re in luck, as the stew currently has a home on the permanent menu.

SCENES FROM THE STEWBILEE

A team member from the Lodge at St. Simons hard at work. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current The team from Roy’s Nutz and Buttz pose after winning Grand Champion of the Stewbilee. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current A Southern Stew team member poses with their trophies, which are made from reclaimed wood and lodge skillets. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current Superior Stew poses with their 2nd place trophy for the private division. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current Third place winners Debbie Does Brunswick Stew pose with Georgia Rep. Rick Townsend. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current Nautica Joe’s took 2nd place in the Private Division. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current Southern Soul won 3rd place in the Professional Division. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current South of Heaven BBQ won 4th place in the People’s Choice competition. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current Nautica Joe’s took 5th place in the People’s Choice competition. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current The Coldwell Banker Team was one of two teams to win for Team Presentation. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current The AC Guys Team hold up one of their several prizes. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current Sheriff Neal Jump was one of several locals to serve as a judge in this year’s competition. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump and his family. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current A young taster attends the stewbilee. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current Southern Soul BBQ stirs up their entry. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current Superior Stew representing the Glynn County Court House. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current The all ages All Star Tax Team. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current Tasters often stop and chat with the teams as they make their way around to each booth. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current 1 / 18