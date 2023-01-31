If there is one thing to take away from Brunswick’s Rockin’ Stewbilee, it’s that this coastal community takes its stew seriously.

Ron Adams, the Clerk of Superior Court for Glynn County, is one of the event’s founding members. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current

Hundreds of people descended on Mary Ross Waterfront Park this past Saturday for an afternoon of live music, antique cars, and the main event: a spirited Brunswick stew competition. No matter where you stand on the Georgia v. Virginia debate over the dish’s true origin, the tradition can be found alive and well at this yearly event. Founded in 1999, teams come prepared with their take on this 19th-century stew, each armed with their own recipe.

Ron Adams, one of the event’s founders and a longtime competitor, says the important thing is to “respect each ingredient and make each ingredient the best it can be.” The judges agree, as criteria for tasting include a particular focus on taste, texture, and general appearance.

The team from Roy’s Nutz and Buttz pose after winning Grand Champion of the Stewbilee. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current

While early recipes called for squirrel meat, Brunswick stew is now typically made with a combination of pork and chicken, lima beans, corn, and potatoes in a tomato-based broth. Some competitors cooked through the night to achieve the storied slow cook the stew is known for, but it was Roy and Mandy Chambliss of Roy’s Nutz and Buttz that took home the coveted top prize.

The Chamblisses left corporate jobs before starting their food truck in 2015, which led to the opening of their restaurant in Bloomingdale.

In the mood to try their award-winning stew? You’re in luck, as the stew currently has a home on the permanent menu.

SCENES FROM THE STEWBILEE

A team member from the Lodge at St. Simons hard at work. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current
The team from Roy’s Nutz and Buttz pose after winning Grand Champion of the Stewbilee. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current
A Southern Stew team member poses with their trophies, which are made from reclaimed wood and lodge skillets. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current
Superior Stew poses with their 2nd place trophy for the private division. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current
Third place winners Debbie Does Brunswick Stew pose with Georgia Rep. Rick Townsend. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current
Nautica Joe’s took 2nd place in the Private Division. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current
Southern Soul won 3rd place in the Professional Division. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current
South of Heaven BBQ won 4th place in the People’s Choice competition. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current
Nautica Joe’s took 5th place in the People’s Choice competition. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current
The Coldwell Banker Team was one of two teams to win for Team Presentation. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current
The AC Guys Team hold up one of their several prizes. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current
Sheriff Neal Jump was one of several locals to serve as a judge in this year’s competition. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current
Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump and his family. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current
A young taster attends the stewbilee. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current
Southern Soul BBQ stirs up their entry. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current
Superior Stew representing the Glynn County Court House. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current
The all ages All Star Tax Team. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current
Tasters often stop and chat with the teams as they make their way around to each booth. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current
A team member from St. Simons’ Beachcomber BBQ hands out samples. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current
The team from Nautica Jones, a local Brunswick restaurant known for their sandwiches and wraps. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current
The Brunswick Stewbilee opens with “The Pooch Parade,” where proud owners can show off their dogs. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current
Southern Soul BBQ took home 3rd in both the People’s Choice Category and the Private Division. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current
A judge observes a sample of Brunswick stew. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current
Stew was handed out to voters in small containers called “stew shooters.” Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current
Samples of the stews are collected in unmarked mason jars before making their way to be numbered for tasting. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current
Taste, texture, and appearance are all a part of the judge’s criteria. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current
The judges are sequestered in a small building at the edge of the park during the tasting process. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current
A judge considers a variety of entries. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current
Judges participate in the blind taste testing of stew samples. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current
The team from the local favorite South of Heaven BBQ Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current
“The AC Guys” team, who placed in the 2nd in the People’s choice category and 1st in the Private division, were also one of two teams to win the Team Presentation. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current
These long-handled paddles are used to stir the large silver pots typical to the contest. The pots can hold anywhere from 20 to 40 gallons of stew. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current
Ready for their close up: the vegetables in Brunswick stew play an important role in the judge’s criteria. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current
The Coldwell Banker team smoked their meat for 18 hours, and count horseradish as a special ingredient among their seasonings. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current
Cast iron pots are often the tool of choice for keeping the stew hot while handing out samples. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current
A competitor hands a stew shooter to a taster who carries a plate of other samples. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current
A young taster attends the stewbilee. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current
A variety of custom stew related t shirts could be seen on members of the crowd. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current
The Lodge’s Pastry Chef, Shaun Doty, keeps a close eye on the stew pots Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current
Roy and Mandy Chambliss of Roy’s Nutz & Buttz, Grand Champion’s of this year’s competition. Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current
The Brunswick Rockin’ Stewbilee at Mary Ross Waterfront Park Credit: Justin Taylor for The Current
Caitlin Phillippo

Caitlin Phillippo is a freelance writer based in Savannah.

