Georgia residents and visitors alike will be able to take advantage of free admission at certain hours on Sunday to more than 100 museums, historic sites and points of interest, as part of the Georgia Historical Society’s Super Museum Sunday.

This story also appeared in Georgia Public Broadcasting

This year’s offerings span 42 counties; dozens are open across Coastal Georgia counties.

Hours vary for each site. A full listing of locations and times is available here.

Super Museum Sunday began in the 1980s as a free day of admission to museums in Savannah’s Chatham County, which hosts the most participating sites this year, at 38.

Tybee Island Lighthouse (above) and St. Simons Lighthouse will be part of Super Museum Sunday. Credit: Jeffery M. Glover/ The Current

“The Georgia Historical Society wanted to expand the reach so citizens across the state would be able to go out and enjoy what’s there in their own backyard,” said Elyse Butler, manager of GHS’s historical marker program. “It’s meant to be a teaser, so they’ll come back and enjoy a repeat visitation.”

In addition to art and history museums, this year’s offerings include Georgia’s state historic sites — such as the Dahlonega Gold Museum in north Georgia and Kolomoki Mounds State Park in southwest Georgia — as well as the federally managed Fort Pulaski National Monument near Savannah.

New this year to the event is the Vintage Kitchens Museum in south Georgia’s Ben Hill County.

This story comes to The Current GA through a reporting partnership with GPB News, a non-profit newsroom covering the state of Georgia.