Work is making a difference in Coastal Georgia.

February 22, 2023

Media Contact

Shannon GaNun, Director of Development

912-547-1617 or Shannon.TheCurrent@gmail.com

SAVANNAH, Ga.— The Current recently released its inaugural Impact Report, which highlights its key achievements and the journalistic impact it has had in the past year.

“From reporting important stories that hold powerful institutions accountable, to providing vital information on environment, health, public safety, and education issues, our team has worked tirelessly to deliver high-quality journalism that serves the public interest,” said Editor in Chief Margaret Coker. “We believe these stories are a testament to the power of independent journalism and the critical role that The Current plays in fostering a more informed and engaged society.”

The Impact Report also includes insights into The Current’s editorial and business operations priorities for the next three years.

The Impact Report is available at https://thecurrentga.org/support-our-publication/making-a-difference-check-out-our-impact-report/.





ABOUT THE CURRENT: The Current is a non-profit news organization that provides original, in-depth watchdog journalism affecting Savannah and Coastal Georgia. It is an independent non-partisan organization whose professional journalists work to increase awareness and accountability through solutions-oriented reporting and personal stories that affect all our communities. It is funded solely by donations from its supporters and readers. For additional information about The Current, please visit www.TheCurrentGA.org or call 912-547-1617.

