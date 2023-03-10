The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved President Joe Biden’s nomination of embattled former Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter to become the next U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Georgia.

Minter resigned his post last July, after serving as police chief for four years.

As reported by the Savannah Morning News in 2020, 77 Savannah police officers filed a complaint with the city’s human resources office, alleging that Minter made threats to officers, espoused favoritism, and failed to adequately equip the force, among 19 other complaints.

That prompted an investigation by the city, which found that Minter had gutted the department’s internal affairs process.

Minter’s nomination to become U.S. Marshal has taken unusually long, as Biden first nominated him last May.

Because the Judiciary Committee did not consider his nomination before the previous congressional session ended, Biden nominated him again in January for the current Congress.

Thursday’s vote fell largely along party lines, as most Republicans voted against Minter while all Democrats voted in favor. No comments were made, and Minter was not called to testify.

The U.S. Marshals Service is the oldest federal law enforcement agency, and is tasked with protecting federal courts, serving arrest warrants and transporting prisoners, among other duties.

The Southern District of Georgia spans 43 counties, and includes Savannah, Augusta and Brunswick.

Minter’s nomination now heads to the full Senate. If confirmed, he would replace David Lyons, whose four-year term has expired.

This story comes to The Current GA through a reporting partnership with GPB News, a non-profit newsroom covering the state of Georgia.