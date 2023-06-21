The Georgia Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday in cases involving the deaths of people in legal custody.

This story also appeared in Georgia Recorder

The first case involves a man who died in the back seat of a Tift County patrol car after being tased and restrained. The other centered on a man who was allegedly beaten to death by Fulton County jailers.

The justices’ rulings will have a major impact on the accused and the families of the dead, but they could also set a precedent for how police officers receive immunity when their actions result in the death of an arrestee and how jailers are treated under the law.

The court typically decides cases within 60 days of oral arguments.

Restrained detainee

In the first case, the high court will consider the question of what it means to “use” a vehicle.

In April 2019, Tift County deputies took James Aaron McBrayer into custody after an altercation in which they used a taser on him.

The officers allegedly loaded McBrayer into the back of a patrol car face down with his hands and feet restrained and his legs strapped to the car door so he could not move and left him unsupervised for more than 10 minutes.

MacBrayer died in that car. His widow, Sherrie McBrayer, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Tift County Sheriff Gene Scarbrough, arguing that her husband died because he was negligently loaded into the vehicle.

Scarbrough argued the suit should be dropped because of sovereign immunity, a legal doctrine protecting government officials from lawsuits. McBrayer’s attorneys pointed to state law describing negligent use of a vehicle as a basis for waiving sovereign immunity.

A trial court and the Georgia Court of Appeals sided with Scarbrough, ruling that the patrol car was not being used as a vehicle but as a holding cell at the time of McBrayer’s death.

The justices attempted to drill down into what constitutes “using” a vehicle.

“If I asked you, ‘Hey, can I use your car tomorrow?’ what would you understand the scope of that to be?” asked Justice Andrew Pinson to Craig Webster, an attorney representing McBrayer. “Probably to take your car and drive it to get somewhere, or drive it to bring supplies from one place to another. So you’re seeking a much more expansive definition – maybe not much more expansive, but a little bit more expansive – to loading, to holding. So get me from that sort of ordinary understanding to what you’re asking for.”

Webster argued that vehicles can have numerous uses, giving the example of utility trucks, whose uses could include lifting workers up to fix electrical wires, and the most relevant point is that the vehicle in question is owned, operated and insured by the government entity.

Webster also pointed to court precedents that he said show loading students into a school bus is considered a use for that vehicle.

“Our argument is that loading of a vehicle, of persons in a vehicle, is use of a vehicle, as demonstrated in the school bus cases, and that there is also insurance that no one in this case has argued doesn’t cover this event,” he said. “Because there is use of the vehicle and the vehicle is covered, there’s a waiver of sovereign immunity.”

Suspect death

Justices also heard arguments in the case of six former Fulton County jailers indicted for crimes related to the death of detainee Antonio May while in custody on a misdemeanor trespassing charge.

In September of 2018, the six allegedly beat, pepper sprayed and tased May, according to filings from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

A grand jury charged the jailers with crimes including felony murder, but the Fulton County Superior Court blocked the indictment, ruling that because the suspects were peace officers, they were entitled to appear before the grand jury and were not afforded that right.

Willis and her attorneys argue that was a mistake because the six suspects’ rank at the time of the indictment did not qualify them as peace officers under state law.

There are two definitions for peace officers under state law. The definition the Superior Court cited fits anyone who “by virtue of his office or public employment is vested by law with a duty to maintain public order or to make arrests for offenses.” The jailers did not have the power to make arrests, but the court found that they did have a duty to maintain public order and were therefore peace officers.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Charles A. Jones, Jr. told the justices that the Superior Court should have considered the more limited definition that would require them to have arrest power, but even under the broader interpretation, guarding a jail is not equivalent to maintaining public order.

“I think that the way that an ordinary person on the street would understand it is, do you keep the public peace as opposed to in any specific setting?” Jones said. “I mean, that’s what we’re kind of looking for here, and that’s what the trial court alluded to is some sort of a limiting principle here, because otherwise, anyone who’s responsible for maintaining any kind of order is automatically a peace officer.”

“All mothers would be peace officers because they maintain order between siblings,” said Justice Sarah Hawkins Warren.

“Yes, I think so. Certainly in my case, I would have feared that growing up, but yes, anyone who maintains any kind of order, and we use the examples in our brief of judges, trial judges, and teachers, for instance, they maintain order in their classroom. Many of your honors were former trial judges, and you maintained order in your courtrooms, but that doesn’t make you peace officers.”

Attorneys representing the jailers told justices the Superior Court made the right decision, and that their clients’ duties have ramifications beyond the walls of the jail that amount to maintaining public order, giving examples including protecting visitors to the jail and ensuring suspects do not escape.

“Let’s think of it this way,” said attorney Amanda Clark Palmer. “If somebody were to come to the jail at the security (station) who’s not an inmate, they’re coming to visit or whatever, and they’ve got contraband, and it’s a jailer there at security, I don’t think anybody would think that jailer is going to go, ‘Oh, could you stay right here while I go get somebody who could arrest you?’”

“I think that’s right,” said Presiding Justice Nels S.D. Peterson. “But why is that the maintenance of public order as opposed to sort of sequestered jail order?”

“Maintaining the order at the jail maintains the public order of our community,” said Palmer. “It protects the members of our community from people who have been determined to be at the jail for a reason.”

