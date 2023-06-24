Michael Register Credit: gbi.georgia.gov

ATLANTA – The director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is returning to a former job after less than a year at the helm of the state agency.

The Cobb County Commission voted Tuesday to make Mike Register the county’s director of public safety.

Register served in that post as well as chief of police in Cobb County and assistant chief of the Cobb County Sheriff’s office before Gov. Brian Kemp appointed him to the GBI post last August.

“I greatly appreciate Director Register’s service in this vitally important public safety role for our state, and we wish him and his family well in their next chapter,” Kemp said late Thursday.

“The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and its future success will continue to be a top priority of my administration as we work to keep Georgia families safe and support our local law enforcement partners across the state.”

Register will remain at the GBI through July. An announcement on his successor will come later.

