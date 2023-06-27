Some people call them “legitimate and distinguished components” of Savannah’s architectural history. Others see them as an “urban planning blunder, a missing tooth on the face of Forsyth Park.” Still others view one of the structures in question as part of the cultural patrimony of the city’s Black community.

These clashing views about five buildings that hug the southwest corner of Forsyth Park will all be in play when the Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) convenes next Wednesday and considers a request to bulldoze them.

The demolitions, requested by Greenline Architecture on behalf of an ownership group that includes David Paddison, Reed Dulany III, and Brad Baugh, are the first step in a plan to replace the buildings at 1001 and 1015 Whitaker St., 120 and 124 W. Park Ave., and 115 W. Waldburg St. with an office complex and underground parking garage.

The firm has not disclosed its plan for the complex but already, commission experts have recommended that the panel deny the firm’s request for permission to raze three of the buildings — those at 1001 and 1015 Whitaker St. and 124 W. Park Ave. The specialists say that the structures qualify for “contributing status”—meaning that they should be protected from demolition or relocation because of their historical value.

Debate over what qualifies these buildings for such status is the just latest chapter in a long-running controversy over development and preservation in Savannah.

Some argue that certain sections of the city should be home to certain architectural styles. Others believe that the debate is really about gentrification, as well as the city ignoring Black history when it comes to deciding what structures should be protected. In this instance, they cite the endangered Campbell & Sons Funeral Home, the brick funeral parlor at 124 W. Park Ave., which has served Savannah’s Black families for generations.

The property owners say their plans for the roughly four-square blocks that encompass the five buildings will benefit downtown Savannah by providing high-end office space and much-needed parking for those who use Forsyth Park, one of the city’s crown jewels.

Paddison, the president of Sterling Seacrest Pritchard, says that the planned office building on his and the adjacent properties promises to revive a section of downtown that has been underdeveloped for decades. The increased density of office workers and planned parking places will help revive small local businesses that have closed in recent decades.

“Underdevelopment has a negative effect for everyone. It creates food deserts and holes in the community,” Paddison said. “There are under-utilized opportunities for everyone.”

It’s unclear how much input residents in west Savannah have in the decision-making over the proposed complex—especially those who have watched swathes of historic Black Savannah wither away—and what weight, if any, that input has.

“It may not have historical significance to them. But to us, to the Black community, it has historical significance,” said Jerome Irwin Sr., president of the Savannah chapter of the Phillip Randolph Institute.

If the HPC votes to deny the demolitions, the owners will appeal to the Zoning Board of Appeals, whose seven mayor-appointed members will ultimately decide on the demolition request.

The broader conversation surrounding the project, though, will not be resolved by a vote, for the debate is not just about historical preservation. It is also about the different ways that Savannahians envision the city and its future.

Considering historical understandings

Before the HPC can issue a demolition permit, it is required to evaluate the historic value of each building. In the case of the five properties adjacent to Forsyth, its assessments are not uniform.

HPC staff reports say that the buildings on 115 W. Waldburg St. and 120 W. Park Ave. do not qualify for contributing status, and the staff recommends approval for destruction, with the provision that the structures’ materials be preserved.

However, the commission cites the “exceptional importance criteria” for the buildings where they recommend denial for demolition — the funeral parlor, and 1000 and 1015 Whitaker St. — claiming that these buildings do qualify for contributing status.

Baugh owns the funeral parlor at 124 West Park Avenue, while Dulany owns the building at 1015 Whitaker Street and Paddison owns the building at 1000 Whitaker Street. (Editor’s note: Paddison is a member of The Current’s board of directors.)

The definition of “exceptional importance” refers to structures built outside of 1870-1923. This time frame is one requirement for contributing status under the typical guidelines in historic districts.

Buildings of exceptional importance may be constructed more recently than 1923, but still must “possess integrity of location, design, setting, materials, workmanship, feeling, and association.” They also must meet one of the usual qualifications for contributing status — association with people, events, or architectural styles important to “the broad patterns of our history.”

Community perspectives

Savannah residents and business owners hold often divergent views on what “historical contribution” means, and whether the buildings proposed for demolition qualify.

Some have thoughts on the Campbell & Sons Funeral Home, formerly known as the Sidney A. Jones Funeral Home, which has served west Savannah Black families for generations.

“[It] served my family for generation down to generation. My grandmother, my great-grandmother, my great-great grandmother and grandfather all were buried by Sidney A. Jones,” said Kim Hatccher, a Savannah local and bus driver for Savannah-Chatham public school district.

For Rev. Alan Mainor, the debate about historic preservation should take into consideration the rampant gentrification this area, once known as Savannah’s Black business district, has endured. He walks through the streets on the southwest corner of Forsyth Park and sees what isn’t around anymore.

“That was a convenience store,” said Mainor, pointing to a corner in the same neighborhood where the funeral parlor and 1000 and 1015 Whitaker St. stand today. “That was a laundromat.” Pointing to The Sanctuary Inn on W. Duffy St. — “This was a historical Black church.”

Connections like these are historically valuable, as is the legacy of the funeral parlor. “Gentrification is real in this community, and we can’t afford to take [the funeral home] out,” said Mainor.

Essie Roberts, another Savannah local, also spoke to this feeling of loss. “It means a lot to me as a Black person,” she said. “So much has been taken from us. And we’re tired of them just taking, taking, taking. That’s our funeral home.”

Lee Andrews, a Black resident of Savannah, also noted the funeral home as one of the last Black-owned businesses in the area. “That’s the last thing we have … that’s the last. You’re gonna take that away?” he said. “I don’t see how that could happen … it’s been there forever. Sidney Jones is part of Savannah, Georgia.”

The 1888 Sanborn Fire Insurance Map of the properties in question. Here, you can see that the building which houses Campbell and Sons Funeral Home today started as a two-story wood frame building. As the HPC’s staff report of the property notes, this building was originally constructed before 1888 and modified in the 1960s. The buildings at 1001 and 1015 Whitaker Street were not constructed at this time, but the buildings in their places were a 1-story wood frame building with a shed attached to the side and a two-story masonry/brick building with another wooden shed on the lot. Credit: Library of Congress, Geography and Map Division, Sanborn Maps Collection.

The 1955 Sanborn Fire Insurance Map shows the change these properties experienced over sixty seven years. West New Houston Street has been renamed to the Park Avenue we know today, and the lots at today’s 1001 and 1015 Whitaker Street contained entirely new buildings, a dwelling and a clinic with garages in the back. The buildings we see there today had still not been constructed. At 124 and 122 West Park Avenue, you can see the two dwelling structures that were combined together around 1960 to create the building we see at Campbell and Sons Funeral Home today. Credit: Library of Congress, Geography and Map Division, Sanborn Maps Collection.

Architectural styles

The owners, meanwhile, are looking towards the future, at the architectural makeup of the neighborhood.

In a letter to the historic preservation committee, the architects cite the city’s own designation of these properties as non-contributing, a status quo in existence for approximately four decades, they say.

The architects say conservationists should prioritize architectural relevance rather than the potential that a building could be contributing. Their letter does not mention the historical concerns raised about the Campbell & Sons Funeral Home. The funeral parlor is a 19th-century building, and 1001 and 1005 Whitaker St. are 20th-century buildings constructed in mid-century modern style architecture. The report questions the location of this architectural style in downtown Savannah.

Developing something new in place of these buildings will not only resolve the spatial, incohesive layout of the block, but will create much needed office space and parking for the city of Savannah, the owners say.

The Victorian Neighborhood Association (VNA), an association of businesses and residents in the district, hasn’t issued an opinion about the proposed development, because the actual plans have not been made public. But for now, the neighborhood association does not oppose demolition.

In two neighborhood surveys conducted in 2019 and 2022, members of the VNA evaluated buildings in their area and shared their opinions on granting historical protections to additional ones. In both surveys, the majority of VNA members expressed that the buildings Greenline is requesting to demolish disrupted the neighborhood’s architectural style.

In the 2022 survey, 13 out of 17 respondents voted that both 1001 Whitaker St. and 1015 Whitaker St. should not be considered contributing structures. 11 out of 17 respondents said that the funeral parlor should not be considered contributing.

In the 2019 survey, which brought in 40 total responses, the comment section for 1001 and 1015 Whitaker contained “critiques of those buildings as being very low-rise, low-density, suburban in their disposition, surrounded by surface parking, unable to create a welcoming streetscape that frames Whitaker and Forsythe Park,” said Ryan Madson, SCAD professor of architecture and urban design, and president of the VNA at the time the survey was conducted.

According to Madson, the VNA’s 2022 re-survey came in response to a staff-initiated petition from the HPC, which aimed to designate ten buildings within the Victorian District — including 1001 and 1015 Whitaker St. and the funeral parlor — as contributing buildings.

The HPC at the time remarked that these buildings are “valuable early and mid-century architecture that, if demolished, would be difficult to replicate.”

The HPC’s petition to add these buildings to the Contributing Resources Map, however, was withdrawn by the city manager before it was finished. According to Madson, the city manager made this decision after receiving the VNA’s opinion and survey about the buildings. The manager went on to ask the city to “complete the survey so it’s more holistic, so it’s not … cherry picking certain buildings,” Madson said.

“Protecting these [mid-century modern] buildings would be a grave mistake,” reads a letter the VNA delivered for the record in the HPC’s March 31, 2022, meeting. “Imagine their appearance in fifty or one-hundred years, in advanced stages of disrepair following decades of expensive and superficial maintenance. As their present condition of decomposition suggests, these buildings and their low-grade materials will become further unglued, delaminated, and rotten beyond hope of repair. These are not the timeless icons of Modernism.”

This opinion, too, raised controversy. Daves Rossel, SCAD professor of architectural history, member of the Georgia National Register Review Board, and past chair of the Chatham County Historic Preservation Commission, wrote in an email to The Current. “To demolish them would lessen the diversity of our built environment in terms of expression, function, and age — all important components of a truly significant and just plainly ‘true’ urban form.”

When it comes to the preservation of Black history, however, the architectural experts have paid less attention. The HPC staff report for the demolition request touches on the resonance of Campbell & Sons — “It is associated with events that have made a significant contribution to the broad patterns of our history, specifically, African American history in Savannah” — but does not elaborate further.

For some residents living in the vicinity of the proposed demolition, a new building project raises completely different concerns: noise and traffic.

“[The] excavation of an underground parking garage … the magnitude of a project like that does not belong in the middle of a neighborhood,” said Clara Greig. She fears that the parking garage will bring “additional traffic, additional noise, additional air pollution,” to the neighborhood.

Amid the debate of the technical merits of architectural styles, Rev. Mainor hopes the historic preservation commission and developers keep a main thought in mind.

Preservation should be seen as a means to battle gentrification and Black voices deserve a voice at the decision table, Mainor said. “If you get rid of this place,” he said about Campbell & Sons, “Where will we go?”