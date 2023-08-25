Emergency Police: 911

NAMI National HelpLine:(800) 950-6264

The Georgia Crisis and Access Line: 1-800-715-4225.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (800) 273-8255

988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: Call 988

Peer Support “Warm Line”: (888) 945-1414 The Georgia Mental Health consumer-directed “warm line” for anyone struggling with mental health issues, 24 hours a day.

First City Pride Center: An inclusive advocacy, social, and service organization actively working to meet the needs for safety, empowerment, education, and wellbeing of Greater Savannah’s LGBTQIA+ community. We envision an inclusive community where every person has safety, acceptance, and equal rights under the law.

Prism Clinic: Partnering with Georgia State University and FCPC, the Prism Clinic offers counseling services to the LGBTQIA+ Community and for LGBTQIA+ Community support. In person appointments at the First City Pride Center and telehealth available. For in-person services you must reside in Screven, Bulloch, Effingham, Candler, Evans, Long, Mcintosh, Liberty, Bryan, Chatham, or Glynn County. Services are at no cost to you for the first 5 visits, then offered at $5 per visit for continued appointments. prismclinic@georgiasouthern.edu (912) 478-1685

Chatham County Safety Net Planning Council

Prevent Suicide Today: A community-based program in Chatham County, Georgia, managed by the Chatham County Safety Net Planning Council and Gateway Community Service Board. We work with a dedicated and compassionate team of community partners and suicide intervention trainers to raise awareness that suicide is preventable and to equip community members with the suicide prevention and intervention skills.

ASIST: Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) is a two-day interactive workshop in suicide first aid. Participants learn to carry out life-saving interventions for people with thoughts of suicide.

SafeTALK: SafeTALK is a half-day alertness training that prepares anyone 15 or older, regardless of prior experience or training, to become a suicide-alert helper. Participants learn to recognize warning signs and take action by connecting people to life-saving intervention resources.

SuicideTALK: A 30-90 minute awareness-raising discussion of suicide, led by an ASIST trainer and offered free to any Chatham County organization. Participants learn to remove stigma by speaking openly and honestly about suicide.

Q.P.R. (Question, Persuade, Refer) Gatekeeper Training: A 60-minute evidence-based course in suicide prevention led by a registered QPR instructor. Participants learn how to recognize early signs of a suicide crisis and take the first steps toward prevention.

Gateway Community Service Board: a public community-based organization serving eight Georgia counties, including Camden, Glynn, McIntosh, Liberty, Chatham, Bryan, Long, and Effingham. Gateway provides comprehensive community services for mental health, substance use disorders, and developmental disorders to its people and communities. No one will be denied access to services due to an inability to pay. Appointments and Information: (866) 557-9955

HUGS (Heads-Up Guidance Services): A faith-based, non-profit organization, making both professional counseling & vocational guidance available and affordable to all who desire growth & independence. info@headsupsavannah.org Phone: 912-417-4320

J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center: It provides comprehensive primary health care at a discounted price for those who qualify. The center provides all required primary, preventative, enabling health services as well as comprehensive behavioral health services. Phone: 912.495.8887

Recovery Place, Inc.: A CARF accredited substance abuse and behavioral health treatment provider located in Savannah. They provide a comprehensive array of cost-effective services including: detoxification, individual and family counseling, relapse prevention, dual diagnosis treatment, evening and morning outpatient programs, day treatment, and a residential program. Phone: (912) 504-1179