The Current, Georgia’s only nonprofit investigative news organization, has hired Robin Kemp as an accountability reporter for Liberty County as the newsroom builds on its mission to fill the vacuum of local, data-driven news in Coastal Georgia.

Robin comes to The Current as an acclaimed Georgia-based watchdog reporter with over three decades of experience. Her deep sourcing and fly-on-the-wall reporting in Clayton County during the 2020 U.S. presidential election showed the power of local news to deliver accurate local facts for Georgians at a time of national and state hyperpartisanship. As the founder of The Clayton Crescent, Robin continued for more than three years to publish independent, accountability news for her neighbors.

Robin’s work is a continuation of a family tradition. Born in New Orleans on Mardi Gras, Robin grew up in her father’s newsroom, then worked for a weekly paper called Gambit. As a reporter there, she covered the environment, politics, small business, and culture before coming to Georgia to work at CNN. After graduate school and a period of teaching and freelance writing, Robin worked at The Weather Channel, where she innovated the power outage map, before returning to newspaper reporting in Clayton County.

Named the 2021 Media Changemaker by the Mercer University Center for Collaborative Journalism, Robin joins The Current as the nearly three-year-old news organization’s sixth full-time staff member. The Liberty County reporting job is underwritten by local philanthropists, Scott and Meredith Belford, in memory of their mothers Judith Mullis Farrell and Laura Stevens Devendorf.

Robin loves coastal culture, dogs, the blues, photography, and good people. Send Liberty County news tips to her at: robin.thecurrent@gmail.com.

ABOUT THE CURRENT: The Current is a non-profit news organization that provides original, data-driven watchdog journalism affecting Savannah and Coastal Georgia. It is an independent non-partisan organization whose professional journalists work to increase awareness and accountability through data-based and solutions-oriented reporting that affect all our diverse communities. It is funded solely by donations from its supporters and readers. For additional information about The Current, please visit www.TheCurrentGA.org and read our 2022 impact report here.

Sept. 5, 2023

