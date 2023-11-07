Bryan County residents are voting on whether to renew a one-cent Special Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) and choosing city officials in Richmond Hill and Pembroke. Because of the county question on the ballot, Richmond Hill voters will need to go to their county polling place to cast their votes.

Bryan County Polling Places

Precinct 1

Harn Community Center, 91 Lanier St, Pembroke

Precinct 2

Christ Baptist Church, 3580 Wilma Edwards Rd, Ellabell

Precinct 3

Lanier Learning Center, 6024 US Hwy 280 E, Pembroke

Precinct 4

First Baptist Church, 9184 Ford Ave., Richmond Hill

Precinct 5

Richmond Hill Recreation Center, 508 Timber Trail, Richmond Hill

Precinct 6

John Stevens Wetlands Center, 500 Cedar St., Richmond Hill

Precinct 7

New Life Church, 16252 Ga. Hwy. 144, Richmond Hill

Precinct 8

New Beginnings Community Church, 75 Crosswind Dr., Richmond Hill

Precinct 9

DeVaul Henderson Park Gym, 215 Henderson Park Blvd., Richmond Hill

Precinct 10

Daniel Siding Baptist Church, 580 Daniel Siding Loop Rd., Richmond Hill

You can check your specific county polling place at the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page, mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Advance voting numbers

Leading up to Election Day, 1,094 Bryan County voters cast absentee ballots in person, 28 (of 43) returned absentee ballots by mail, and three cast provisional ballots, for a total of 1,125 early votes cast. No ballots cast were cured or rejected.

On the first day of early voting, 19 people voted on a ballot that incorrectly showed District 3 City Council candidate Chris Raiford as running in District 4. The error was promptly corrected and all 19 people who had voted the defective ballot were contacted to re-vote, according to Richmond Hill City Clerk Dawnne Greene. The city and county also published a joint notice about the error on October 23. “The error has been corrected in accordance with the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office,” Greene told The Current. “All ballots going forward are correct.”

These are the candidates running for office:

Richmond Hill

Council Post 3

Chris Raiford of the Planning and Zoning Board is running against former councilman Van Hunter, who served from 2002 to 2006 and from 2010 to 2014.

Council Post 4

Incumbent Steve Scholar faces challenger Rafael Redondo.

Pembroke

Mayor

Former city clerk Sharroll Fanslau is running against Mayor Pro Tem Tiffany Zeigler, who has served on the council since 2008, to fill the seat vacated by outgoing Mayor Judy Cooke.

Council At Large

Incumbent councilman and former Public Works director Ernest Hamilton, who has served on the council for 12 years (from 2000 to 2008, 2012 to 2015, and 2020 to 2023), faces challenger Jerry Gallishaw, Sr.

Council District 1

Incumbent councilman Johnnie Miller, who has served on the council since 1992, is running unopposed.

Council District 2

Incumbent councilwoman Karen Lynn faces challenger Sharon D. Lewis, who ran for mayor in 2019.

Council District 3

Incumbent councilwoman Diane Moore, who has served on the council since 2009, is running unopposed.

Council District 4

Former Bryan County commissioner Ed Bacon faces challenger C. Edward Winter for the seat vacated by Zeigler.

General information

If you need more information or help with the voting process on Election Day, you can contact these resources:

To report “questionable election-related activity,” you can call the Georgia Secretary of State’s Voter Fraud Hotline at 877-725-9797. Note that an elections investigator may contact you to ask for more information, and that credible allegations may be forwarded to the State Elections Board or state attorney general’s office. You also can report alleged voter fraud and upload evidence online at https://sos.ga.gov/form/stop-voter-fraud.

For questions about elections in Bryant County, contact the Bryant County Elections and Registration office at (912) 653-3859 or e-mail elections@bryan-county.org.