GARDEN CITY
MAYOR
- Bruce Campbell (I). 575
Gary Monroe. 320
CITY COUNCIL
Marie Fontanez. 32
- Debbie Ruiz (I). 99
- Natalyn Bates Morris (I). 191
Deidrick Cody. 66
- Richard “Rickey” Lassiter, Jr. (I). 117
POOLER
New leadership will face the continuing challenges of explosive growth, traffic and density in the next term.
MAYOR
Tony Davis. 414
Stevie Wall. 999
- Karen L. Williams 19322
CITY COUNCIL (TOP 6)
- Wesley Bashlor. 1563
Rebecca C. Benton. 1353
- Shannon Black (I) 1858
- Michael Carpenter. 1777
Shirlenia Daniel. 1474
- Aaron C. Higgins (I). 2046
- Tom Hutcherson. 1721
David “Dave” Legasse. 1455
Maribeth Lindler. 1360
- John M. Wilcher (I). 1741
Ruthie Woodard. 1002
TYBEE
A new mayor, replacing outgoing Mayor Shirley Sessions, and council will take on issues ranging from water to short-term rentals and infrastructure over the next term.
Mack Kitchens 301 20.16%
Julia Pearce 240 16.08%
- Brian West 952. 63.76%
Barry A Brown (I) 494
John Branigin 486
Jay Burke (I) 434
Joseph Charles Goralyvzyk 234
Jack Long 259
James M. Lucas, Jr. 351
- Tony Ploughe 698
- Nick Sears 538
- Kathryn Williams 707
Special Election, City Council (One seat)
Bill Garbett 498
Beau Livingston 402
William B. Moseley 177
Dave Roberts. 374
PORT WENTWORTH
- ArtLise Alston-Cone. 521
Avril Roy-Smith. 390
- Thomas Barbee (I). 466
Lashawn Benton. 460
- Mark Stephens 188
- Shawn Randerwala 205