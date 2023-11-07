GARDEN CITY

MAYOR

  • Bruce Campbell (I). 575

Gary Monroe. 320

CITY COUNCIL

District 2

Marie Fontanez. 32

  • Debbie Ruiz (I). 99

District 3

  • Natalyn Bates Morris (I). 191

District 4

Deidrick Cody. 66

  • Richard “Rickey” Lassiter, Jr. (I). 117

POOLER

New leadership will face the continuing challenges of explosive growth, traffic and density in the next term.

MAYOR

Tony Davis. 414

Stevie Wall. 999

  • Karen L. Williams 19322

CITY COUNCIL (TOP 6)

  • Wesley Bashlor. 1563

Rebecca C. Benton. 1353

  • Shannon Black (I) 1858
  • Michael Carpenter. 1777

Shirlenia Daniel. 1474

  • Aaron C. Higgins (I). 2046
  • Tom Hutcherson. 1721

David “Dave” Legasse. 1455

Maribeth Lindler. 1360

  • John M. Wilcher (I). 1741

Ruthie Woodard. 1002

TYBEE

A new mayor, replacing outgoing Mayor Shirley Sessions, and council will take on issues ranging from water to short-term rentals and infrastructure over the next term.

Mayor

Mack Kitchens 301 20.16%

Julia Pearce 240 16.08%

  • Brian West 952. 63.76%

City Council (Top 3)

Barry A Brown (I) 494

John Branigin 486

Jay Burke (I) 434

Joseph Charles Goralyvzyk 234

Jack Long 259

James M. Lucas, Jr. 351

  • Tony Ploughe 698
  • Nick Sears 538
  • Kathryn Williams 707

Special Election, City Council (One seat)

Bill Garbett 498

Beau Livingston 402

William B. Moseley 177

Dave Roberts. 374

PORT WENTWORTH

City Council, At-Large Post 1

  • ArtLise Alston-Cone. 521

Avril Roy-Smith. 390

City Council, At-Large Post 2

  • Thomas Barbee (I). 466

Lashawn Benton. 460

District 2

  • Mark Stephens 188

District 4

  • Shawn Randerwala 205

