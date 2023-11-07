Voters in Allenhurst, Hinesville, Riceboro, and Walthourville will cast ballots in municipal elections Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters countywide cast 2,384 advance in-person ballots and 101 mail-in or dropbox ballots in the three weeks leading up to Election Day, for a total of 2,485 early votes cast, according to the Liberty County Board of Elections and Registration. No ballots were rejected or spoiled. The figures were not broken down by city.

Here’s a look at who’s vying for — and who’s already won — mayoral and council seats in each city, as well as directions to each city’s polling place.

Gum Branch

Gum Branch’s election was cancelled on September 1 because only one candidate ran for each seat: Mayor Tina L. Eason; incumbent City Council members Brooke L. Horne, Charles Simpson, and Corrina Simpson; and Karen Wells Kennedy.

Allenhurst

Where to Vote: Pleasant Grove AME Church Social Hall, 1450 W. Oglethorpe Hwy. (directions)

Mayor

Mayor James M. Willis is running unopposed for reelection.

Town Council

Four candidates are running for three at-large seats on the town council: incumbents Eleanor J. Easton, William Harrell, and William “Steve” Welborn; and Nicole Reed.

Hinesville

Where to Vote: Charles M. Shuman Recreation Center, 800C Tupelo Trail (directions)

The Current dropped by Tuesday morning and chatted with the candidates, who have set up tents for last-minute meet-and-greet efforts. Most offered snacks or small giveaways like fidget spinners or bracelets, and all were well outside the 150-foot electioneering line. The candidates will convene at the old courthouse at 7 p.m. for the count.

Voters cast their ballots for mayor and city council in Hinesville, Nov. 7, 2023. (Photo: Robin Kemp/The Current GA)

Hinesville candidates meet and greet outside the polling place, Nov. 7, 2023. (Photo: Robin Kemp/The Current GA)

Hinesville candidates meet and greet outside the polling place, Nov. 7, 2023. (Photo: Robin Kemp/The Current GA)

Mayor

Voters citywide will choose between two candidates vying for the open mayoral seat vacated by Allen Brown: Karl A. Riles and Liston Singletary III.

City Council

You can find your district on the city’s official map or by checking your voter registration at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

District 1: Incumbent Diana F. Reid faces two challengers, Marcello Page and Alan White.

District 2: Incumbent Jason Floyd takes on challenger Robert E. Cunningham.

District 3: Incumbent Vicky “Haynes” Nelson faces challenger Arthur Nixon.

District 4: Three candidates are running for the seat vacated by Keith Jenkins: Mike Alamo, Dexter Newby, and Joel Nicholson, Jr.

District 5: Three candidates are running for the seat vacated by Karl A. Riles: Henry L. Covington, Eric L. Hollis, and José Antonio Ortiz.

Riceboro

Where to Vote: Riceboro Youth Center, 5649 S. Coastal Hwy. (directions)

Mayor

Mayor Christopher Stacy is running unopposed for reelection.

City Council

Seven candidates are vying for four citywide city council seats: incumbents Pearlie Axson, Louise R. Brown, David Miller, and John Young; and challengers Tim Akra, Rosemary Houston, and Joseph Wynn.

Walthourville

Where to Vote: Victory Baptist Church Social Hall, 1933 Talmadge Road (directions)

Mayor

Incumbent Larry D. Baker faces three challengers for the mayor’s seat: Charlie L. Anderson, Sarah B. Hayes, and Paulette D. Jamison.

City Council

Post 1: Incumbent James Hendry faces challenger Mitchell Boston.

Post 2: Former mayor Daisy S. Pray faces Patrick Underwood.

Post 3: Incumbent Bridgette Kelly faces challenger Alan Stewart.

Post 4: Councilwoman Luciria Luckey Lovette is running unopposed.

Post 5: Robert “Bob” Dodd and Patricia Green are running for the seat vacated by Sarah B. Hayes.

General information

If you need more information or help with the voting process on Election Day, you can contact these resources:

To report “questionable election-related activity,” you can call the Georgia Secretary of State’s Voter Fraud Hotline at 877-725-9797. Note that an elections investigator may contact you to ask for more information, and that credible allegations may be forwarded to the State Elections Board or state attorney general’s office. You also can report alleged voter fraud and upload evidence online at https://sos.ga.gov/form/stop-voter-fraud.

For questions about elections in Liberty County, contact the Liberty County Elections and Registration office at 912-876-3310 or e-mail elections@libertycountyga.com.