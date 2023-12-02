The Georgia legislature gets an extra issue to consider this week: Authorizing a vote to double the size of Garden City. Currently, Garden City is 14.3 square miles smushed between the Port of Savannah, Pooler, U.S. 17 and Interstate 16.

The expansion would add areas in unincorporated Chatham County including parts of Berwick and Georgetown, extending from its current boundaries on U.S. 17/Ogeechee Road south to Abercorn Extension. It does not include the Southbridge development, which it targeted and failed to win in 2010. The legislation (HB4EX) — co-sponsored by Chatham County delegation members Carl Gilliard, Ron Stephens, Bill Hitchens, Edna Jackson and Ann Westbrook — would require a vote by citizens in the areas affected by the annexation plan to be set sometime in 2024 on or before Nov. 5. The bill was filed Thursday, Nov. 30, and the Georgia House will take up the measure on Monday, Dec. 4.

See interactive map of the areas below created by data reporter Maggie Lee. Mouse over map to enlarge for greater street-level detail.

