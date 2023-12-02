Hinesville’s little ice cream shop that morphed into a popular home-cooking lunch spot and gained over half a million Instagram followers and customers from all over the world has “scooped dat mac” for the last time.

Izola’s shut down on Thursday, Nov. 30. It was the kind of local joint where everyone was welcome. Owner Glenn Poole and Chef Jay beamed at patrons as they shuffled in. Most of the happy clutter of New Orleans-themed decor already had been taken down, leaving no doubt that the end had arrived.

Among the loyal followers who lined up for lunch at Izola’s on Thursday were retirees, families, soldiers from Ft. Stewart, and a FedEx driver. Three generations of an Idaho family fueled up on fried chicken and Izola’s signature mac and cheese for the long drive home.

Hinesville landmark and TikTok sensation Izola’s closed down on Nov. 30, 2023. Credit: Robin Kemp/The Current

Hinesville landmark and TikTok sensation Izola’s closed down on Nov. 30, 2023. Credit: Robin Kemp/The Current

Hinesville landmark and TikTok sensation Izola’s closed down on Nov. 30, 2023. Credit: Robin Kemp/The Current

Hinesville landmark and TikTok sensation Izola’s closed down on Nov. 30, 2023. Credit: Robin Kemp/The Current

Hinesville landmark and TikTok sensation Izola’s closed down on Mov. 30, 2023. Credit: Robin Kemp/The Current

The mood in the dining room resembled that of a repast after the funeral. Some people posed for selfies with Poole, who sported a Hawaiian shirt and a big grin. A soldier from Fort Stewart took a cellphone photo of his lunch, moping as he ate.

The wait staff could not hide their sadness. Tina Iafrati, an aspiring writer, was near tears as she made her rounds. She had no prospects for another job this holiday season. “I guess I’ll have time to start working on my book,” she said.

Izola’s chef, Jay, cut through the somber mood, moving from one table to another, chatting with patrons and pointing out that he lives “just around the corner” and offering to cater. Jay said he was being prepped for dialysis when doctors discovered he had cancer.

Last Christmas, the owners said on TikTok that Jay had been going through chemo and treatments. “And we also have another employee going through chemo and radiation, as well,” Lori Poole said, “so if you’ll keep the other employee in your prayers, as well.”

The loss of small-town community establishments like Izola’s disperses those line servers and cooks and waitstaff, those troops, those FedEx drivers, those retirees, those fans visiting from faraway places.

“They’re our family, and so are you,” Glenn Poole said.

The Tide brings news and observations from The Current’s staff.

Related